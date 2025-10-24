Law & Order: Organized Crime: An SVU Pal Returns To Help Stabler Realize He's Been Hoodwinked — Read Recap

Do I wish SVU alum Tamara Tunie were in more of this week's Law & Order: Organized Crime? Of course! That woman, and that character, is a GEM. Will I settle for her being around for the exact moment a very important penny drops for Stabler? I will!

Read on for the highlights of "Lago D'Averno."

Eli's field training officer Sgt. Hunt preps him for talking to the police department's Internal Review Board, by which he says he's been questioned by four (!) times. "Whatever the hell happened is between you and your god, nobody else," he advises. Hunt shuts down Eli's thoughts about having his union rep there, then Eli screens a call from his father as Hunt slaps him on the shoulder and says he's proud of him.

And, oh look who's questioning him? Moses Warren, the IAB guy who hates Elliot. A very nervous Eli says he hasn't discussed the shooting with anyone, not even his dad, because it's "against protocol." Becky calls a couple of times, but Eli doesn't answer — even though Mean IAB guy tells him he probably should. Eli reasons that it can't be important, because their baby isn't due for another six weeks.

About that! Stabler is at the morgue with Isabella as she identifies Pietro's body. "The police might have shot him, but it was my brother who killed him," she says... though I feel like she'll change her mind about assigning blame the minute she learns the last name on the offending officer's badge. But pretty soon, Elliot is called away to the hospital — where Becky has just delivered his grandson, with Eli nowhere in sight. The good news is that, despite the baby's early arrival, both he and his mom are OK. Eli eventually arrives, and Elliot sits with him in the waiting room and tries to reassure him that everything is going to be fine.