Star Trek Legend William Shatner Had One Condition For Appearing In The Big Bang Theory

CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" follows a group of nerds whose hobbies include reading comic books and watching sci-fi shows, with "Star Trek" being a particular favorite among the gang. What's more, some of the stars from Gene Roddenberry's outer space franchise crop up in the sitcom, with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor Wil Wheaton becoming one of "The Big Bang Theory's" best recurring characters due to his ongoing rivalry with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). George Takei, Leonard Nimoy, and William Shatner — three actors most synonymous with "Star Trek: The Original Series" — also received memorable cameos, but Shatner had some demands before he agreed to it.

Convincing Shatner to agree to appear on "The Big Bang Theory" was no easy feat, as a series of unfortunate circumstances — ranging from scheduling issues to creative ones — almost stopped it from happening. However, the legendary actor, famed for playing Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek," lent his talents to season 12's "The D&D Vortex" episode, as it meant getting to work with Kaley Cuoco again.

"I think what changed going into the final season is that he knows [series co-star] Kaley [Cuoco] from doing [Priceline] commercials together and they're friendly," series co-creator Steve Holland recalled in an interview with the New York Post. "When I got on the phone, one of the things he asked was, 'Will I get to play a scene with Kaley?'"

Shatner's cameo on "The Big Bang Theory" features an epic D&D battle run by Wheaton, and the Captain Kirk actor is one of several celebrities who take part in the game. That said, there was a period in the lead-up to his appearance where Shatner didn't want to play himself on the Holland, Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Steven Molaro-created sitcom, as he had some reservations about the role.