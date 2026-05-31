What To Watch Sunday: The Audacity And Euphoria Wrap, Eddie Murphy Tribute, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "The Audacity" and "Euphoria" wrap for the season, and the American Film Institute honors Eddie Murphy.

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