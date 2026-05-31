What To Watch Sunday: The Audacity And Euphoria Wrap, Eddie Murphy Tribute, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "The Audacity" and "Euphoria" wrap for the season, and the American Film Institute honors Eddie Murphy.
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Showtimes for May 31, 2026
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
This special presentation honors one of the most influential and beloved figures in film, celebrating a career that has redefined comedy and left a lasting impact on global audiences.
WWE: Clash In Italy
World heavyweight champ Roman Reigns battles Jacob Fatu; Becky Lynch faces Sol Ruca.
County Rescue
As County Rescue hosts CPR training, unspoken struggles test the team, forcing Andy, James, and Brianna to choose grace over assumption.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
An explosive fight leaves bonds shaky as Drew battles to steady the group.
The Audacity
Season 1 finale: Crises hit the Winter Forum and Winter Gala, grotesquely held in adjacent ballrooms; P.I.N.A.T.A. squares off against the ethics-tinted Hypergnosis; Xander, like an actual human, understands his true nature.
Euphoria
Season 3 finale: A synopsis for Episode 8 wasn't available at press time.
FROM
Boyd and Jade find themselves at odds over whether they can trust the knowledge in Jade's head; deeply troubling news from the settlement makes its way back to town.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
While front row at Rich's show, Liz and Jo-Ellen give an unforgettable performance of their own; Ashley and Jared contemplate the future of Audrey's.
The Way Home
Some questions are answered for Elliot and Kat, while others linger; new choices arise for Alice as she evaluates her future.
Rick and Morty
"You try being Rick all the time, broh!"