What To Watch In June: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale

🏈 3 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 1 (ABC)

🏈 6 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 2 (Fox)

🏆 6:35 p.m. The Tony Awards: Act One (Pluto TV, hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess)

🏆 8 p.m. The Tony Awards (CBS, hosted by Pink)

📺 9 p.m. "100 Cooks" (Food Network, two hours)

One hundred elite home cooks enter a stadium-sized kitchen arena to compete in unpredictable cooking challenges for a grand prize that can grow from $100,000 to $250,000; Terry Crews hosts, while chef Alex Guarnaschelli and culinary creator Nick DiGiovanni serve as judges.

📺 9 p.m. "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski" (NatGeo)

Porowski sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable — from iconic landmarks to hidden gems — as he explores Mexico City, Paris, London, and his hometown of New York City. (All four episodes stream Monday on Disney+ and Hulu.)

📺 9 p.m. "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 aka "The Vampire Lestat" (AMC)

📺 9 p.m. "This Land" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

The six-part docuseries explores the history of America's expansion through six defining frontiers.

🎥 9 p.m. "Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's the Weight of the World)" (HBO documentary)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy-winning band, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day.

MONDAY, JUNE 8

📺 "Alice & Steve" (Hulu, six-episode binge)

Best friends become foes when Alice (Nicola Walker) learns Steve (Jemaine Clement) starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.

📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 3 (Netflix, four-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 (Bravo)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 3 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "American Ninja Warrior" Season 18 (NBC)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 finale (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Crashers" (HGTV)

New Kids on the Block singer (and home restoration expert) Jonathan Knight ambushes folks anywhere — from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop — to offer them a fast-paced reno... with a catch.

🎥 "Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story" (The Roku Channel documentary)

The soccer champion and women's sports advocate Ashlyn Harris shares her triumphs and defeats — both on and off the field.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 4 (BritBox)

📺 "Death in Paradise" Season 15 finale (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 finale (Fox)

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 3 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Bear Grylls Is Running Wild" Season 1 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team" docuseries finale (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

📺 "Criminal Record" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Every Summer After" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett star as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story in this adaptation of the Carley Fortune YA novel.

📺 "Outlast: The Jungle" (Netflix, six-episode premiere)

Sixteen strangers are forced to survive in teams while battling extreme conditions, shifting alliances, and each other for a chance to win $1 million.

📺 "The Rest Is Football" (Netflix)

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.

📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 5 finale (Fox, two hours)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 4 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

📺 "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 "The Terror" Season 3 finale (AMC+ & Shudder)

⚽️ 3 p.m. FIFA World Cup begins (Fox & Telemundo; individual matches will be listed in TVLine's daily What to Watch column)

🎵 7:45 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 1 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)

🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Surviving Earth" (NBC)

The eight-part docuseries celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today.

📺 9 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" returns (History)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

📺 "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 6B (Disney+ and Hulu; 10-episode binge)

🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 2 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" final season (Starz)

📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" (Starz)

A woman (played by Rebecca Hall) hears a sound that neither her husband nor her daughter can hear — a seemingly innocuous hum that triggers migraines, nosebleeds, and insomnia — eventually creating a strain that starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends, and colleagues.

🎥 "Maternal Instinct" (Netflix documentary)

A young Texan's seemingly perfect romance unravels after a state trooper discovers she has just given birth in her car, exposing a shocking crime.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

🏈 3 p.m. UFL Championship Game (ABC)

🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)

🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 5 (ABC, if necessary)

📺 12 a.m. "My Adventures With Superman" Season 3 (Adult Swim)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Jealous Bride" (Lifetime movie)

As a bride-to-be (Amber Stevens West) prepares for her wedding, a woman (Donna Benedicto) from her fiancé's (Michael Xavier) past resurfaces, igniting a wave of jealousy.

🎥 8 p.m. "Meet Me in the Margins" (Great American Family movie)

An editor (Merritt Patterson) secretly pursuing her dream of becoming a romance novelist finds her hidden manuscript anonymously critiqued in the margins; Liam McIntyre co-stars.

🎥 8 p.m. "Texas Two-Step" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A woman (Heather Hemmens) returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that's fallen on hard times and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Brendan Penny).