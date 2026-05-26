What To Watch In June: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming this month — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable June 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Down Under" Season 4 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" (HBO)
The three-part docuseries chronicles Hoyt Richards, who is drawn into the spiritual group Eternal Values before rising to fame as one of the first male supermodels of the 1980s.
📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren" (History)
Lundgren takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the gears, guts, and genius behind the machines that reshaped our world.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
📺 "Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)
The docuseries explores the secretive and controversial Gloriavale community, where decades of rigid religious rule are upended by allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups.
📺 "Not Suitable for Work" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
The Mindy Kaling comedy centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings (played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay) striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness.
📺 8 p.m. "America's Got Talent" Season 21 (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 2 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island" Season 8 (Peacock)
📺 10 p.m. "Password" Season 3 (NBC)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
📺 "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 (Prime Video, four-episode premiere)
📺 "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Michael Jackson: The Verdict" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive docuseries dissects the trial of Jackson — along with his complex legacy.
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 1 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Flavortown Food Fight" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9:30 p.m. "K9 PD With Jim Belushi" Season 1 finale (A&E)
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
📺 "The Witness" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
With their 2-year-old as the sole witness to her murder, Rachel Nickell's partner (played by Jordan Bolger) fights to protect him amid a flawed investigation. (The companion documentary "The Murder of Rachel Nickell" also begins streaming Thursday.)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 1 (ABC)
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
📺 "Cape Fear" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison.
📺 "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Season 2 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Amadeus" limited series finale (Starz)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 2 (ABC)
🤣 "Hannah Berner: None of My Business" (Hulu comedy special)
🎥 "Office Romance" (Netflix movie)
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein star in this rom-com about a secret office romance — and the chaos two workaholics get into following their hearts.
🎥 "Pillion" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 2 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Wild Spring" (BBC America)
The four-part docuseries takes a journey around the globe as the animal world awakens into the season of spring, bringing with it a burst of activity and a whole new set of rules.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Greek Aisle" (Hallmark Channel movie)
When a woman (Nikki DeLoach) travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor (Apostolis Totsikas) is the only way to meet the requirements.
🎥 8 p.m. "Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery" (Lifetime movie)
A renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author (Erica Campbell) grapples with the consequences of her actions — and the true meaning of faith and forgiveness; CJ Williams, Traí Byers, Jasmine Guy, and Matt Barnes co-star.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
🏈 3 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 1 (ABC)
🏈 6 p.m. UFL Playoff Game No. 2 (Fox)
🏆 6:35 p.m. The Tony Awards: Act One (Pluto TV, hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess)
🏆 8 p.m. The Tony Awards (CBS, hosted by Pink)
📺 9 p.m. "100 Cooks" (Food Network, two hours)
One hundred elite home cooks enter a stadium-sized kitchen arena to compete in unpredictable cooking challenges for a grand prize that can grow from $100,000 to $250,000; Terry Crews hosts, while chef Alex Guarnaschelli and culinary creator Nick DiGiovanni serve as judges.
📺 9 p.m. "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski" (NatGeo)
Porowski sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable — from iconic landmarks to hidden gems — as he explores Mexico City, Paris, London, and his hometown of New York City. (All four episodes stream Monday on Disney+ and Hulu.)
📺 9 p.m. "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 aka "The Vampire Lestat" (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "This Land" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
The six-part docuseries explores the history of America's expansion through six defining frontiers.
🎥 9 p.m. "Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's the Weight of the World)" (HBO documentary)
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy-winning band, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
📺 "Alice & Steve" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
Best friends become foes when Alice (Nicola Walker) learns Steve (Jemaine Clement) starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.
📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 3 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 (Bravo)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 3 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "American Ninja Warrior" Season 18 (NBC)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 finale (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Crashers" (HGTV)
New Kids on the Block singer (and home restoration expert) Jonathan Knight ambushes folks anywhere — from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop — to offer them a fast-paced reno... with a catch.
🎥 "Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story" (The Roku Channel documentary)
The soccer champion and women's sports advocate Ashlyn Harris shares her triumphs and defeats — both on and off the field.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 4 (BritBox)
📺 "Death in Paradise" Season 15 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 finale (Fox)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 3 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Bear Grylls Is Running Wild" Season 1 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team" docuseries finale (HBO)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
📺 "Criminal Record" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Every Summer After" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett star as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story in this adaptation of the Carley Fortune YA novel.
📺 "Outlast: The Jungle" (Netflix, six-episode premiere)
Sixteen strangers are forced to survive in teams while battling extreme conditions, shifting alliances, and each other for a chance to win $1 million.
📺 "The Rest Is Football" (Netflix)
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 5 finale (Fox, two hours)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 4 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
📺 "Sweet Magnolias" Season 5 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "The Terror" Season 3 finale (AMC+ & Shudder)
⚽️ 3 p.m. FIFA World Cup begins (Fox & Telemundo; individual matches will be listed in TVLine's daily What to Watch column)
🎵 7:45 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 1 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Surviving Earth" (NBC)
The eight-part docuseries celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today.
📺 9 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" returns (History)
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
📺 "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 6B (Disney+ and Hulu; 10-episode binge)
🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 2 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" final season (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" (Starz)
A woman (played by Rebecca Hall) hears a sound that neither her husband nor her daughter can hear — a seemingly innocuous hum that triggers migraines, nosebleeds, and insomnia — eventually creating a strain that starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends, and colleagues.
🎥 "Maternal Instinct" (Netflix documentary)
A young Texan's seemingly perfect romance unravels after a state trooper discovers she has just given birth in her car, exposing a shocking crime.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
🏈 3 p.m. UFL Championship Game (ABC)
🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 5 (ABC, if necessary)
📺 12 a.m. "My Adventures With Superman" Season 3 (Adult Swim)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Jealous Bride" (Lifetime movie)
As a bride-to-be (Amber Stevens West) prepares for her wedding, a woman (Donna Benedicto) from her fiancé's (Michael Xavier) past resurfaces, igniting a wave of jealousy.
🎥 8 p.m. "Meet Me in the Margins" (Great American Family movie)
An editor (Merritt Patterson) secretly pursuing her dream of becoming a romance novelist finds her hidden manuscript anonymously critiqued in the margins; Liam McIntyre co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Texas Two-Step" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Heather Hemmens) returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that's fallen on hard times and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Brendan Penny).
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
🎵 7 p.m. Bonnaroo Livestream, Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ and Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Patience" Season 2 (PBS)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (ABC, if necessary)
📺 9 p.m. "Grantchester" final season (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Property Brothers: Under Pressure" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
📺 10 p.m. "Best of the World With Antoni Porowski" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)
MONDAY, JUNE 15
📺 9 p.m. "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" docuseries finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" Season 3 (Bravo)
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
📺 "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" Season 3 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 6 (ABC, if necessary)
🎥 "A Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop" (Disney+ documentary)
The film offers a closer look at the unexpected connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and "The Hamilton Mixtape" that followed; talking heads include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, and Residente.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
📺 "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)
📺 "Outlast: The Jungle" Season 1 finale (Netflix, two episodes)
📺 "The Season" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
A group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene find their summer getaway descending into betrayal and power plays as hidden agendas surface; Jessie Mei Li, Toby Stephens, Karena Lam, Chris Pang, Celina Jade, and Justin Chien star.
📺 "Widow's Bay" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (ABC, if necessary)
📺 9 p.m. "Alone" Season 13 (History)
🏆 9 p.m. Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bravo, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang)
📺 10 p.m. "Million Dollar Nannies" (Freeform)
A young group of elite nannies head to Ibiza to launch a new kind of agency — built by nannies, for nannies.
🎥 "Never Change!" (Hulu movie)
After a tornado cut short their senior year in 2008, former classmates of North Meadows High return home in their mid-thirties to finally finish high school; John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, and Gary Richardson star.
🎥 "Your Fault: London" (Prime Video movie)
Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome) return stronger, closer, and more in love than ever — but as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
📺 "The Capture" Season 3 (Peacock, six-episode binge)
📺 "I Will Find You" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
An innocent father (played by Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth; Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, Chi McBride, and Jonathan Tucker co-star.
📺 "On the Roam" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
📺 "Sugar" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Tribunal Justice" Season 3 finale (Prime Video)
🏀 8:30 p.m. NBA Finals Game 7 (ABC, if necessary)
🎥 "Color Book" (Netflix movie)
After losing his wife, a devoted father (Will Catlett) navigates single parenthood while raising his son (Jeremiah Daniels), who has Down syndrome.
🎥 "How to Make a Killing" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Voicemails for Isabelle" (Netflix movie)
Voicemails from a young woman (Zoey Deutch) to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger (Nick Robinson), who falls in love from afar.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Clash of Nations: Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling" (History documentary)
Set against the rise of fascism in Europe and racial segregation in the United States, the film follows the parallel lives and careers of the American and German boxers as they overcome social and political obstacles while hurtling on a collision course to two historic match-ups in the ring — and a pivotal place in history.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
🏒 8 p.m. Stanley Cup Final Game 7 (ABC, if necessary)
🎥 8 p.m. "Don't Trust the Girl Upstairs" (Lifetime movie)
A series of disturbing events unfolds after a woman (Remy Ma) and her husband (Garfield Wilson) take in her newly orphaned niece (Aliyah Marc).
🎥 8 p.m. "The Love Heist" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A celebrity stylist (Lyndsy Fonseca) teams up with a hotel security chief (Peter Porte) to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
📺 "The Agency" Season 2 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "House of the Dragon" Season 3 (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "This Land" docuseries finale (CNN)
📺 9 p.m. "The Way Home" series finale (Hallmark Channel)
MONDAY, JUNE 22
📺 "Harry Wild" Season 5 (Acorn TV)
📺 "You're Killing Me" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 finale (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "All American: The Final Season Special" (The CW)
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
📺 "Not Suitable for Work" Season 1 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Love It or List It" Season 21 (HGTV)
🏀 8 p.m. NBA Draft Round 1 (ABC & ESPN)
🤣 "Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 9 p.m. "The Welcome Table" (HBO documentary)
Filmmaker Josh Fox tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices and experiences of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis, displaced from their homes by climate disasters.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
📺 "The American Experiment" (Netflix, five-episode binge)
The docuseries reexamines the improbable achievement that was the nation's founding, and the radical question at the center of the American Revolution: Can a people govern themselves? Talking heads include Kamala Harris, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Mike Pence, and Nancy Pelosi.
📺 "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 4 finale (Prime Video, three episodes)
📺 "The Other Bennet Sister" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 "A Woman of Substance" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
A Yorkshire maid (played by Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds) defies the limits placed upon her in a decades-spanning tale of power and revenge.
🏀 8 p.m. NBA Draft Round 2 (ESPN)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 (Bravo)
🎥 "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (Disney+)
🎥 "In the Hand of Dante" (Netflix movie)
A writer (Oscar Isaac) helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece; Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa, Martin Scorsese, John Malkovich, and Al Pacino co-star.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
📺 "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
🎵 8 p.m. CMA Fest (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Bear" final season (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 5 finale (FXX)
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
📺 "Camp Snoopy" Season 2 (Apple TV, 13-episode binge)
🏒 7 p.m. NHL Draft (ESPN)
📺 9 p.m. "Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" (HBO)
From executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama comes a seven-episode sketch comedy series led by Larry David that features a rotating lineup of notable guest stars — including several "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alumni.
🎥 "Little Brother" (Netflix movie)
Rudd (John Cena) has the perfect life — great job, loving family, and a thriving career as a real estate agent... until his little brother, Marcus (Eric Andre), crashes back into his world as a full-blown agent of chaos, stress-testing every part of Rudd's carefully controlled existence.
🎥 "Stung" (Peacock movie)
Chloe Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an enigmatic, elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity; Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones co-star.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
📺 8 p.m. "Wild Spring" docuseries finale (BBC America)
📺 9 p.m. "Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose" Season 1 finale (CNN)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Castle of Our Own" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An unexpected summer trip helps an overworked architect (Erica Cerra) reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming; Brennan Elliott co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Single Black Tenant" (Lifetime movie)
Tia Mowry stars as a woman whose luck seems to turn around after landing an affordable apartment — until she suspects she's living with a killer trying to frame her for murder.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
🏆 8 p.m. BET Awards (BET, hosted by Druski)
📺 9 p.m. "FROM" Season 4 finale (MGM+)
MONDAY, JUNE 29
📺 "Adventure Time: Side Quests" (Disney+ and Hulu, 20-episode binge)
Finn and Jake embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo, partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way.
📺 "Summerwater" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
🎥 "Chris & Martina: The Final Set" (Netflix documentary)
For nearly two decades, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert defined women's tennis — a rivalry marked by contrasting styles, personalities, and philosophies. Years after their final match, life delivered a challenge neither could outplay: Cancer diagnosed at the same time.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
🎥 9 p.m. "Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story" (HBO documentary)
The film chronicles the life of the spirited, anything-goes New York City public access host — a woman who defied expectations and remains a pioneer in the world of content creation and a cult icon.