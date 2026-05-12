Fall TV Schedule Grid: A Printable Guide To ABC, CBS, Fox & NBC — Plus, What's On Hold For Midseason
Now that the Big 4 broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — have revealed their Fall 2026 lineups, TVLine has compiled a printable, night-by-night primetime schedule grid to help you map out your viewing.
We've also rounded up details on each of the 14 new shows set to premiere during the 2026-27 TV season — including eight dramas, three comedies, and three unscripted series debuting in Q4 and midseason/2027 — plus a breakdown of the returning series each network is holding for later in the season, along with the shows that have been canceled.
Fall premiere dates are not yet available and typically remain under wraps until mid-summer.
Click on the image below — or click here — to open the grid in a new tab, then right-click and "Save Image As...." It's as simple as that! And if you'd like a curated watch list delivered to your inbox every morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here.
NEW SHOW: BAYWATCH (FOX)
PREMIERE DATE: January 2027
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Stephen Amell ("Arrow"), Jessica Belkin ("The Hunting Wives"), Shay Mitchell ("Pretty Little Liars"), Hassie Harrison ("Yellowstone"), Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck ("Sidelined: The QB and Me"), and Brooks Nader ("Love Thy Nader), and recurring guest stars Livvy Dunne and David Chokachi (aka Cody Madison)
WHAT: Wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon (Amell) — now serving as a Baywatch captain in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch — finds his world turned upside down when his daughter (Belkin) arrives eager to carry on the family legacy.
NEW SHOW: CUPERTINO (CBS)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Thursdays at 10 p.m.
WHO: Mike Colter ("Evil"), Rachel Keller ("Legion"), Ella Stiller ("The Comeback"), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Busy Philipps ("Girls5eva"), Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Girls5eva")
WHAT: A legal drama set in Silicon Valley, following a lawyer (Colter) cheated out of his stock options by his former employer who joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Keller) to represent people exploited by the tech elite.
NEW SHOW: EINSTEIN (CBS)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Matthew Gray Gubler ("Criminal Minds"), Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Aunjanue Ellis Taylor ("Justified: City Primeval")
WHAT: Gubler plays the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein, whose reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and force him to help a local police detective (Fumero) solve cases.
NEW SHOW: ETERNALLY YOURS (CBS)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.
WHO: Ed Weeks ("The Mindy Project"), Allegra Edwards ("Upload"), Jaren Lewison ("Never Have I Ever"), Helen J. Shen ("The Devil Wears Prada 2"), Parker Young ("United States of Al"), Rose Abdoo ("Hacks"), Tristan Michael Brown ("Pretty Freekin Scary"), Shylo Molina ("The Afterparty")
WHAT: A vampire couple (Weeks and Edwards) whose once-passionate marriage has gone stale after 500 years together begin reevaluating their relationship after their daughter brings home a human boyfriend.
NEW SHOW: THE INTERROGATOR (FOX)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Stephen Fry ("The Sandman"), Jenna Elfman ("Shifting Gears"), Jessica Sula ("Skins"), Michael Beach ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Luke Kleintank ("FBI: International"), Maria Zhang ("Avatar: The Last Airbender")
WHAT: Set in Washington, D.C., this espionage thriller centers on a former MI6 agent (Fry) who oversees a handpicked team of brilliant outsiders specializing in extracting information from the world's most dangerous criminals.
NEW SHOW: LINE OF FIRE (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Mondays at 10 p.m.
WHO: Peter Krause ("9-1-1"), Hope Davis ("Succession"), Kat Cunning ("Rap Sh!t"), Tommy O'Brien ("grown-ish"), Taylor Bloom ("American Horror Story"), Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire")
WHAT: A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice.
Peter Krause ("9-1-1"), Hope Davis ("Succession"), Kat Cunning ("Rap Sh!t"), Tommy O'Brien ("grown-ish"), Taylor Bloom ("American Horror Story"), and Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire") star.
NEW SHOW: MARRIAGE MARKET (FOX)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Whitney Cummings (host)
WHAT: Real singles ready for marriage relinquish total control of their love lives to their closest family members.
NEW SHOW: NCIS: NEW YORK (CBS)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
WHO: LL COOL J ("NCIS: Los Angeles"), Scott Caan ("Hawaii Five-0")
WHAT: Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.
NEW SHOW: NEWLYWEDS (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Fridays at 8:30 p.m.
WHO: Tea Leoni ("Madam Secretary"), Tim Daly ("Madam Secretary), recurring guest star Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")
WHAT: A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman (Leoni) and a buttoned-up professor (Daly) who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.
NEW SHOW: THE ROCKFORD FILES (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: Thursdays at 8 p.m.
WHO: David Boreanaz ("Bones," "SEAL Team"), Michaela McManus ("SEAL Team"), Felix Solis ("The Rookie"), Jacki Weaver ("Yellowstone")
WHAT: Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles.
NEW SHOW: THE ROOKIE: NORTH (ABC)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Jay Ellis ("Insecure"), Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"), Karen Fukuhara ("The Boys"), Froy Gutierrez ("Cruel Summer"), Janet Montgomery ("New Amsterdam"), Mya Lowe ("Yellowjackets"), Malik Watson
WHAT: After a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex Holland (Ellis) battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie.
NEW SHOW: SUNSET P.I. (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: February 2027
TIME SLOT: Mondays at 8:30 p.m.
WHO: Jake Johnson ("New Girl"), Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Langston Kerman ("Bless This Mess"), Mary Shalaby, Keith David ("Community")
WHAT: Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show.
NEW SHOW: THE TRAITORS (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: Fall TBD
TIME SLOT: Thursdays at 8 p.m.
WHO: Alan Cumming (host)
WHAT: Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, everyday Americans must work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.
NEW SHOW: WORDLE (NBC)
PREMIERE DATE: Midseason TBD
TIME SLOT: TBD
WHO: Savannah Guthrie (host)
WHAT: Based on the New York Times mobile game, players are challenged to solve five-letter word puzzles in a supersized battle of smarts, speed, and fun.
RETURNING SHOWS HELD FOR MIDSEASON
ABC
COMEDIES: "Shifting Gears"
DRAMAS: "High Potential," "The Rookie," "Will Trent"
UNSCRIPTED: "The Bachelor," "Bachelor in Paradise"
CBS
COMEDIES: "Ghosts"
DRAMAS: "Matlock," "NCIS: Sydney"
FOX
COMEDIES: "American Dad!," "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," "Krapopolis"
DRAMAS: "Memory of a Killer," "Murder in a Small Town"
UNSCRIPTED: "Beat Shazam," "Crime Scene Kitchen," "Don't Forget the Lyrics!," "Extracted," "Fear Factor: House of Fear," "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," "Kitchen Nightmares," "LEGO Masters," "The Masked Singer," "Next Level Baker," "Next Level Chef"
NBC
UNSCRIPTED: "Destination X"
PREVIOUSLY CANCELED
ABC
Nothing!
CBS
"DMV," "The Neighborhood," "Watson"
FOX
"Going Dutch, "The Great North," "The Snake," "So You Think You Can Dance"
NBC
"Brilliant Minds," "On Brand With Jimmy Fallon," "Stumble" (Fate TBD: "The Hunting Party")