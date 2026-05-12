Fall TV Schedule Grid: A Printable Guide To ABC, CBS, Fox & NBC — Plus, What's On Hold For Midseason

Now that the Big 4 broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — have revealed their Fall 2026 lineups, TVLine has compiled a printable, night-by-night primetime schedule grid to help you map out your viewing.

We've also rounded up details on each of the 14 new shows set to premiere during the 2026-27 TV season — including eight dramas, three comedies, and three unscripted series debuting in Q4 and midseason/2027 — plus a breakdown of the returning series each network is holding for later in the season, along with the shows that have been canceled.

Fall premiere dates are not yet available and typically remain under wraps until mid-summer.

Click on the image below — or click here — to open the grid in a new tab, then right-click and "Save Image As...." It's as simple as that! And if you'd like a curated watch list delivered to your inbox every morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here.