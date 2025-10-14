Richard Belzer Had One Condition To Star In Law And Order: SVU

It's hard to imagine "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" without Richard Belzer's cynical conspiracy theorist and police detective John Munch. He originated the character on David Simon's gritty police detective drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," and when that series was canceled in 1999, Dick Wolf approached Belzer with the opportunity to bring his character to the "Law & Order" universe full-time. But Belzer, an idiosyncratic individual who always did things his own way, had one demand before he would accept the part: That Dean Winters be cast as his partner.

If you don't recognize Dean Winters' name, you'll certainly recognize his performances as Liz Lemon's (Tina Fey) horrible ex Dennis Duffy in "30 Rock" and his even more devilish depiction of mayhem in the long-running Allstate commercials. Winters spoke fondly of his relationship with Belzer in a 2012 interview:

"Richard Belzer and I have serious history," he said. "I met Richard doing Homicide back in '94, and when I came on the show initially 13 years ago, Richard Belzer told Dick Wolf that he would play Munch if I was his partner. So that's how I got on the show, you know. He kind of strong-armed Dick Wolf, if anybody can really strong-arm Dick."