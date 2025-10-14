Ryan Reynolds Was Offered A Key Buffy The Vampire Slayer Role

Today, Ryan Reynolds is ubiquitous. When he's not fronting a record-breaking Marvel blockbuster, he's revitalizing a beleaguered soccer team on "Welcome to Wrexham" or selling you Mint Mobile subscriptions between YouTube videos. But there was a time when he was just an up-and-coming young actor from Canada with ambitions to become a star, during which time it seems he turned down a major role in beloved cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

'90s kids might just recall their first experience of Reynolds via "Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place," an ABC sitcom that ran for four seasons between 1998 and 2001 and which featured the future megastar in the lead role of medical student Michael Eugene Leslie "Berg" Bergen. This proved to be somewhat of a breakout role for Reynolds, though 2002's "Van Wilder" was what launched his big-screen career. However, the actor's early years could have looked very different had he accepted what was reportedly a big role on "Buffy."

In the mid-'90s, Reynolds had just finished playing Billy Simpson on Canadian teen soap opera "Hillside" (or "Fifteen" as it was known in the United States) and had appeared in the 1996 TV movie "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" opposite Melissa Joan Hart. His next role could have been as part of the "Buffy" ensemble, but instead the actor chose to go with "Two Guys and a Girl," mostly, it seems, because he didn't want to relive high school

During a 2008 interview with the Toronto Star, Reynolds briefly recalled his decision-making process. "I love ['Buffy'] and I loved Joss Whedon," he said. "But my biggest concern was that I didn't want to play a guy in high school. I had just come out of high school, and it was f*****g awful." The Toronto Star notes that the actor was "tormented by bullies" during his time at Vancouver's Kitsilano Secondary School, but there are plenty of other reasons why he might have been averse to reliving his school years.