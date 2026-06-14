What To Watch Sunday: Grantchester's End Begins, Stanley Cup Final Game 6, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Grantchester" kicks off its final season, the Stanley Cup Final enters Game 6, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 14, 2026
FIFA World Cup
- Germany vs. Curaçao (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Netherlands vs. Japan (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Sweden vs. Tunisia (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Bonnaroo Livestream
Clipse, Kesha, Modest Mouse, Noah Kahan, Role Model, and more perform.
Patience
Season 2 premiere: When a photographer is found dead with a stake through his heart, Patience and DI Frankie Monroe seek a logical answer to the vampire-like mystery.
Stanley Cup Final
The Carolina Hurricanes are up 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.
FROM
A dangerous plan begins to take shape; Fatima and Henry find themselves at two very different and disturbing crossroads.
Grantchester
Final season premiere: A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly when a sponsor is found murdered, and multiple suspects confess.
Property Brothers: Under Pressure
Season 1 finale: A couple's ready to buy a home, but they're clashing over her desperation to end the hunt and his careful restraint.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
Season 1 finale: Kelsey hosts a trip to Block Island in hopes of bringing the group back together, but Liz and Jo-Ellen are still on the outs; Alicia and Billy revisit their engagement; Rulla is faced with another public scandal.
UFC Freedom 250
Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje headline the event; Alex Pereira fights Ciryl Gane; Sean O'Malley battles Aiemann Zahabi.
The Vampire Lestat
Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, explores Toledo with a recent reconnection, and deals with the fallout from Detroit, facing both band tensions and a disgruntled hotel owner.
The Way Home
New Year's Eve in 1925 brings into focus the Landry and Augustine families' destiny, and Elliot and Kat witness it.
Best of the World With Antoni Porowski
Season 1 finale: Antoni uncovers the best of London, where history and modern life collide.
Rick and Morty
Remembering passwords is hard, broh. Special characters, broh.