WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Grantchester's End Begins, Stanley Cup Final Game 6, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, June 14, 2026 PBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Grantchester" kicks off its final season, the Stanley Cup Final enters Game 6, and the FIFA World Cup continues.

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Showtimes for June 14, 2026

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks Four matches

  • Germany vs. Curaçao (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Netherlands vs. Japan (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (7 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Sweden vs. Tunisia (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
ET

Bonnaroo Livestream

Disney+/Hulu DAY 4 OF 4

Clipse, Kesha, Modest Mouse, Noah Kahan, Role Model, and more perform.

ET

Patience

PBS

Season 2 premiere: When a photographer is found dead with a stake through his heart, Patience and DI Frankie Monroe seek a logical answer to the vampire-like mystery.

Stanley Cup Final

ABC GAME 6

The Carolina Hurricanes are up 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.

ET

FROM

MGM+

A dangerous plan begins to take shape; Fatima and Henry find themselves at two very different and disturbing crossroads.

Grantchester

PBS

Final season premiere: A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly when a sponsor is found murdered, and multiple suspects confess.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure

HGTV

Season 1 finale: A couple's ready to buy a home, but they're clashing over her desperation to end the hunt and his careful restraint.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island

Bravo

Season 1 finale: Kelsey hosts a trip to Block Island in hopes of bringing the group back together, but Liz and Jo-Ellen are still on the outs; Alicia and Billy revisit their engagement; Rulla is faced with another public scandal.

UFC Freedom 250

Paramount+

Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje headline the event; Alex Pereira fights Ciryl Gane; Sean O'Malley battles Aiemann Zahabi. 

The Vampire Lestat

AMC

Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, explores Toledo with a recent reconnection, and deals with the fallout from Detroit, facing both band tensions and a disgruntled hotel owner.

The Way Home

Hallmark Channel PENULTIMATE EPISODE

New Year's Eve in 1925 brings into focus the Landry and Augustine families' destiny, and Elliot and Kat witness it.

ET

Best of the World With Antoni Porowski

NatGeo

Season 1 finale: Antoni uncovers the best of London, where history and modern life collide.

ET

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim

Remembering passwords is hard, broh. Special characters, broh.

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