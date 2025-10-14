NCIS Was Originally Built On A Different Premise, According To Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon exited "NCIS" after 19 seasons in 2021, but he arguably remains the face of CBS' long-running, naval-themed procedural saga. After all, he joined the franchise in the days of "JAG," and his Leroy Jethro Gibbs character was an "NCIS" mainstay for almost two decades. As such, he remembers the creators' original plans for the show, which were a little different from what "NCIS" ultimately became. So, what was Harmon sold on in the beginning?

"When I first joined the show, part of what they sold me on was that this was all going to be based on real cases," Harmon recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "But pretty soon, it settles into murder-a-week because that's television, right?"

Harmon added that he was asked to write a book about "NCIS," but it never interested him, as he was more interested in documenting real-life cases. Fortunately, Harmon has been able to indulge his interests in the actual Navy through his non-fiction writing, notably in his "Ghosts of Panama" book. Despite "NCIS" not being what he originally signed up for, though, the Gibbs actor is more than happy with how the show turned out.