How Dexter Actor Erik King Feels About Those James Doakes Memes

All 11 seasons of "Dexter" have produced some memorable characters, but none of them are more meme-worthy than James Doakes (Erik King). The tightly-wound detective spends the show's first two seasons (rightfully) suspecting that Michael C. Hall's eponymous serial killer is the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher, leading to a confrontation where Doakes sneaks up behind him and says "surprise," followed by an expletive (that begins with the word "mother"), ultimately birthing a moment that has taken on a life of its own.

The scene in question (which can be found in the "Dexter" season 1 finale) led to King's character becoming a meme sensation, which caught the actor off guard at first. "It was weird," King recalled in an interview with Mental Floss. "I had never had a performance taken out of context before, so it took some getting used to. But I found it flattering."

Doakes' ultra-serious facial expressions on "Dexter" have also informed memes that are used to convey disapproval and/or questionable reactions to any given situation. Be that as it may, the aforementioned "surprise" moment is an island unto itself — and it's even appeared in recreated scenes from iconic movies and TV shows unrelated to "Dexter."