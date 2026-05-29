What To Watch Friday: Allison Janney-Andrew Rannells HBO Movie, For All Mankind Finale And Spin-Off, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells star in "Miss You, Love You," "For All Mankind" wraps Season 5, and spin-off "Star City" premieres.
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Showtimes for Friday, May 29, 2026
Calabasas Confidential
Series premiere: Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes, and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama.
The Chi
Shaad and Victor's fight to get out of their unfair prison sentence sends Patience down a path to find proof of their innocence; Emmett faces two major parenting crises, leading him to question if he's a good father; Tiff gets pulled deeper into her bad bitch era.
Dutton Ranch
Beth and Rip face devastation on the ranch, pushing them to take drastic measures; Beulah tightens her grip on a rebellious Oreana, igniting a power struggle.
For All Mankind
Season 5 finale: The resilience of Mars is put to the test.
The Moment
A rising pop star (Charli XCX, playing a fictionalized version of herself) navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach
From writer/director/beret connoisseur John Travolta comes a film set in the golden age of aviation, as a young airplane enthusiast (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.
Psycho Killer
A Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down her husband's killer. As the hunt progresses, she learns the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.
Rafa
Rafael Nadal faces the end of his stunning career and long-term home in tennis' Mount Olympus with just one thing in mind: one last triumph.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
It's DIY drag as the queens direct their own over-the-top how-to videos; but with tensions simmering and alliances in flux, this challenge could get messy; Gina Gershon guest-judges.
Star City
Series premiere: The "For All Mankind" spin-off takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Alliances are tested when Coop, Barney, and Nick attend a dinner at Ashe’s mansion.
Fox UFL Friday
Season 2 finale: The Dallas Renegades take on the St. Louis Battlehawks, live from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Miss You, Love You
A blunt, grieving widow (Allison Janney) is forced to plan her husband's funeral with her estranged son's assistant (Andrew Rannells).
Amadeus
Constanze leaves Amadeus, who is ordered by a masked Salieri to write his final Requiem Mass, with a fatal deadline.
WWE: Made in America
The documentary explores the evolution of a regional business into a global powerhouse, examining how the WWE mirrored the American spirit across five decades; Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Hart, The Undertaker, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Kane, and more appear.