What To Watch Friday: Allison Janney-Andrew Rannells HBO Movie, For All Mankind Finale And Spin-Off, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells star in "Miss You, Love You," "For All Mankind" wraps Season 5, and spin-off "Star City" premieres.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.