What Does Frasier's 'Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs' Theme Song Mean?

In his Ken Levine interview, Bruce Miller revealed that he initially had his own vision for who should perform his and Darryl Phinnesse's composition. "When I first wrote the song, I instantly thought of the great jazz singer, Mel Torme," he explained. "He would have been perfect, but the producers wanted me to try Kelsey, and of course, he really made it his own with his interpretation."

In a featurette published to coincide with the 2023 launch of the "Frasier" revival, Grammer said he pushed to perform the number himself. "Bruce came up with this tune," he said, "and I actually said to the producers, 'Oh, by the way, I'm gonna sing this song,' because I always wanted to sing a theme song. I thought, 'Well, it's my time. This is the only shot I'll ever have.' ...And they said, 'Well, okay.'"

Interestingly enough, it seems that before Miller was tasked with composing a theme, the "Frasier" producers wanted to license Joni Mitchell's 1974 song "Twisted" for the sitcom. In a Vanity Fair article for the 25th anniversary of "Frasier," co-creator David Lee said that actually getting the rights to the song proved to be "a big hassle," which thankfully led to one of the most memorable TV themes of all time, and one which not only became a beloved part of the "Frasier" formula but also garnered an Emmy nomination in 1994 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in main title theme music.