What Does Frasier's 'Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs' Theme Song Mean?
Baby, you may hear the blues a-callin', but have you ever wondered why the theme song to "Frasier" is "Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs?"
In 2012, the song's composer, Bruce Miller, spoke to former "Cheers" and "Frasier" writer Ken Levine about the genesis of the song — sung by series star Kelsey Grammer and played at the end of each episode, rather than the beginning — and revealed that he was specifically asked not to mention anything that directly referred to the premise or plot of "Frasier." "I was told they wanted something pretty eclectic and jazzy, but to avoid any direct references to specific subject matter," he explained. "So it was necessary to stay away from words about psychiatry, radio shows, the name 'Frasier,' and anything else directly indicating aspects of the show." This was why the lyrics, memorable as they were, seemed oddly removed from the sitcom itself.
Tossed salads and scrambled eggs represent Frasier's patients' minds
After being tasked with writing the "Frasier" theme song, Bruce Miller sought help from his friend and music industry veteran Darryl Phinnesse, who spoke to Femi Magazine in December 2023. The interview followed the debut of the since-canceled "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, which used the same theme song to which Phinnesse contributed back in the early '90s. "When Bruce said, '[Frasier has] got all these crazies calling him,' the first two things I wrote down were, 'tossed salads, and scrambled eggs,'" explained Phinnesse, "which are metaphors for people's mixed-up brains."
The musician remember deciding not to use using the term "mixed nuts," which he thought was too on-the-nose. He continued, "The lyrics express Frasier's uncertainty about handling his listener's constant flood of issues, his 'blues.' When I wrote that line, 'tossed salads and scrambled eggs,' I thought, 'That's it.' That's how Frasier thinks.' I wanted to write something that felt as if Frasier himself was saying it.'"
With Miller finally buying in, and having contributed a few lines of his own, the theme song was finally ready. But while the composer had his own ideas for who should sing it, the "Frasier" producers had a different view.
Kelsey Grammer made the Frasier theme song his own
In his Ken Levine interview, Bruce Miller revealed that he initially had his own vision for who should perform his and Darryl Phinnesse's composition. "When I first wrote the song, I instantly thought of the great jazz singer, Mel Torme," he explained. "He would have been perfect, but the producers wanted me to try Kelsey, and of course, he really made it his own with his interpretation."
In a featurette published to coincide with the 2023 launch of the "Frasier" revival, Grammer said he pushed to perform the number himself. "Bruce came up with this tune," he said, "and I actually said to the producers, 'Oh, by the way, I'm gonna sing this song,' because I always wanted to sing a theme song. I thought, 'Well, it's my time. This is the only shot I'll ever have.' ...And they said, 'Well, okay.'"
Interestingly enough, it seems that before Miller was tasked with composing a theme, the "Frasier" producers wanted to license Joni Mitchell's 1974 song "Twisted" for the sitcom. In a Vanity Fair article for the 25th anniversary of "Frasier," co-creator David Lee said that actually getting the rights to the song proved to be "a big hassle," which thankfully led to one of the most memorable TV themes of all time, and one which not only became a beloved part of the "Frasier" formula but also garnered an Emmy nomination in 1994 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in main title theme music.