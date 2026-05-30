What To Watch Saturday: Craig Ferguson's American On Purpose, Haunted Harmony Threequel, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Craig Ferguson's "American on Purpose" docuseries premieres, Tamera Mowry-Housley returns for a third "Haunted Harmony Mysteries" movie, and a "One Tree Hill" alum finds love on Lifetime.

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