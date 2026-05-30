What To Watch Saturday: Craig Ferguson's American On Purpose, Haunted Harmony Threequel, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Craig Ferguson's "American on Purpose" docuseries premieres, Tamera Mowry-Housley returns for a third "Haunted Harmony Mysteries" movie, and a "One Tree Hill" alum finds love on Lifetime.
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Showtimes for May 30, 2026
Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Key to the Castle
When a ghost hunter show comes to town, it's up to Gethsemane (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Eamon (Risteard Cooper) to solve the unexpected murder of the host, allowing the brand-new spirit to cross over.
The Moment
A rising pop star (Charli XCX, playing a fictionalized version of herself) navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.
Where the Heart Lands
When an LA real estate agent (Tyler Johnson) inherits land and racehorses in Kentucky, he finds help (and love) in the horses’ trainer (Jana Kramer).
Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose
Series premiere: The former "Late Late Show" host explores what it means to be American through humor, history, and personal reflection.
Heart & Hustle: Houston
Season 2 premiere: With the group fractured, La'Torria wonders if the ladies will all show up for her event; Chloe uncovers a shocking revelation about her relationship, while Alaina's estranged husband shares his version of their broken marriage.
Storage Wars
Season 18 premiere: In Orange, Dave zeroes in on a stack of Benjamins; Mary gets herself all chakra'd in Fullerton, while she and her Texas Teammate Lisa spawn some seriously spirited stuff.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo
In the latest bantamweight bout, Song Yadong takes on Deiveson Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macao, China.