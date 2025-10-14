10 Best True Crime Miniseries Streaming On Netflix

There has never been a better time to be a fan of true crime. Ever since the first season of "Serial" took the podcasting world by storm, studios and creators around the entertainment industry landscape have raced to produce as much true crime content as possible. That's meant a lot of not-great stuff; plenty of streamers, including Netflix, have released some salacious trash over the past decade.

Thankfully, the true crime boom has also given us a number of excellent miniseries that push the genre forward, using the format to investigate the criminal justice system, what we mean by "law and order," who we think of as "innocent," and whether we really should be looking to the police to save us. Some of the best true crime even turns the camera around and looks at the true crime genre itself, interrogating the very question of why we keep telling each other these terrible stories in an attempt to learn something about society. Are we simply being titillated by the shocking details of awful crimes, or are we interested in staring the worst of humanity in the face so that we can prove we're not afraid?

The miniseries on this list are the best of what Netflix has to offer. Many were produced by the streamer itself, but others have been licensed, building out a library that's among the best true crime destinations on the internet. Here are the 10 best true crime miniseries currently streaming on Netflix.