What To Watch Wednesday: Loot Returns, Murdaugh: Death In The Family And More
On TV this Wednesday: Maya Rudolph returns in "Loot" Season 3, and Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette lead Hulu's dramatization of the Murdaugh murders.
Showtimes for October 15, 2025
Gen V
Marie and Cate secretly break into Cipher's house; Polarity is shaken, but he now knows Cipher's true motives.
Loot
Season 3 premiere: The Wells Foundation team tracks Molly down on a private island to convince her to return — but they’re not alone.
Love Is Blind
Loved ones gather while the remaining couples prepare to become husband and wives.
The Morning Show
Chris confronts her past as online rumors swirl. Mia devises a new strategy.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Limited series premiere: Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette play Alex and Maggie Murdaugh in this true-crime drama based on the "Murdaugh Murders Podcast."
Slow Horses
Flyte sets out to find Roddy’s girlfriend; The gang is dispatched to two different campaign events to prevent another attack.
The Challenge
Forthcoming feature “The Running Man” starring Glen Powell inspires today's challenge with chains, cars and detonators.
Chicago Med
Lenox and Frost receive an unusual request from the parents of a patient on life support; Ripley and Charles work with a man who can't remember who he is.
The Floor
Records are broken, as a new threat emerges and delivers a shocking blow that changes the face of The Floor.
Shifting Gears
When Carter’s job pays more than Riley’s, she decides to find her forever career; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Lori Greiner guest-star.
Survivor
An unexpected shakeup shifts the castaways’ game trajectories; teammates must rely on one another to succeed in a grueling immunity and reward challenge.
Abbott Elementary
The Abbott crew heads to the ballpark for Teachers’ Appreciation Night at the Philadelphia Phillies game.
99 to Beat
Remaining contestants compete in five games: "Frozen Pants," "Coin in a Glass," "Tape Measure Retract," "Nail Balance" and "Domino Run."
Chicago Fire
When city budget cuts stretch crews thin, Pascal takes matters into his own hands; Vasquez looks to an old friend for help; an incident in the field hits close to home for Violet.
The Golden Bachelor
In the final week before hometowns, Mel faces his toughest choice yet as he decides which three women will earn a coveted rose and introduce him to their families.
Sistas
When Karen disappears with Faith, a cryptic call sends Fatima on a tense search, as Aaron struggles to stay composed as doubts and guilt creep in.
The Amazing Race
Racers travel to illusionist Harry Houdini’s birthplace — Budapest, Hungary — where a puzzling Fast Forward puts one team to the test.
Chicago P.D.
A homicide in the neighborhood where Burgess and Ruzek reside forces the team to investigate complicated relationships within the tight-knit community they call home.
South Park
A synopsis was not made available ahead of air.
Beavis and Butt-Head
Butt-Head blows off Beavis' ear and tries to reattach it; Beavis and Butt-Head think Beavis has died and is now a ghost.