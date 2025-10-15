WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Loot Returns, Murdaugh: Death In The Family And More

By Ryan Schwartz
Loot Season 3 Apple TV+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: Maya Rudolph returns in "Loot" Season 3, and Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette lead Hulu's dramatization of the Murdaugh murders.

Showtimes for October 15, 2025

ET

Gen V

Prime Video PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Marie and Cate secretly break into Cipher's house; Polarity is shaken, but he now knows Cipher's true motives.

Loot

Apple TV+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 3 premiere: The Wells Foundation team tracks Molly down on a private island to convince her to return — but they’re not alone.

Love Is Blind

Netflix TWO EPISODES

Loved ones gather while the remaining couples prepare to become husband and wives.

The Morning Show

Apple TV+

Chris confronts her past as online rumors swirl. Mia devises a new strategy.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Hulu FIRST THREE EPISODES

Limited series premiere: Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette play Alex and Maggie Murdaugh in this true-crime drama based on the "Murdaugh Murders Podcast."

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

Flyte sets out to find Roddy’s girlfriend; The gang is dispatched to two different campaign events to prevent another attack.

ET

The Challenge

MTV

Forthcoming feature “The Running Man” starring Glen Powell inspires today's challenge with chains, cars and detonators.

Chicago Med

NBC

Lenox and Frost receive an unusual request from the parents of a patient on life support; Ripley and Charles work with a man who can't remember who he is.

The Floor

Fox

Records are broken, as a new threat emerges and delivers a shocking blow that changes the face of The Floor.

Shifting Gears

ABC

When Carter’s job pays more than Riley’s, she decides to find her forever career; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Lori Greiner guest-star.

Survivor

CBS

An unexpected shakeup shifts the castaways’ game trajectories; teammates must rely on one another to succeed in a grueling immunity and reward challenge.

ET

Abbott Elementary

ABC

The Abbott crew heads to the ballpark for Teachers’ Appreciation Night at the Philadelphia Phillies game.

ET

99 to Beat

Fox

Remaining contestants compete in five games: "Frozen Pants," "Coin in a Glass," "Tape Measure Retract," "Nail Balance" and "Domino Run."

Chicago Fire

NBC

When city budget cuts stretch crews thin, Pascal takes matters into his own hands; Vasquez looks to an old friend for help; an incident in the field hits close to home for Violet.

The Golden Bachelor

ABC

In the final week before hometowns, Mel faces his toughest choice yet as he decides which three women will earn a coveted rose and introduce him to their families.

Sistas

BET

When Karen disappears with Faith, a cryptic call sends Fatima on a tense search, as Aaron struggles to stay composed as doubts and guilt creep in.

ET

The Amazing Race

CBS

Racers travel to illusionist Harry Houdini’s birthplace — Budapest, Hungary — where a puzzling Fast Forward puts one team to the test.

ET

Chicago P.D.

NBC

A homicide in the neighborhood where Burgess and Ruzek reside forces the team to investigate complicated relationships within the tight-knit community they call home.

South Park

Comedy Central

A synopsis was not made available ahead of air.

ET

Beavis and Butt-Head

Comedy Central

Butt-Head blows off Beavis' ear and tries to reattach it; Beavis and Butt-Head think Beavis has died and is now a ghost.

Recommended