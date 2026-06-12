What To Watch Friday: Raising Kanan's End Begins, Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Binge, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Raising Kanan" begins its final chapter, new episodes of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" hit streaming, and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" kicks off Bracket 3.

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