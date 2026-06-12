What To Watch Friday: Raising Kanan's End Begins, Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Binge, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Raising Kanan" begins its final chapter, new episodes of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" hit streaming, and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" kicks off Bracket 3.
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Showtimes for June 12, 2026
Cape Fear
Max asks Anna to represent him in a hearing; Tom invites a coworker over.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Season 6B premiere: Celebrity contestants spin the wheel for charity; Sarah Chalke, Michael Urie, Yvonne Orji, Dan Bucatinsky, and more compete.
The Chi
Tiff grapples with her feelings for Nuck after a vulnerable confession; Emmett and Kiesha take steps toward their future as Bakari settles into his new jobs; Jake expands his business, but like all good parties, unexpected drama arises.
Dutton Ranch
As Rip steadies the ranch, Beth and Beulah chase a deal that could alter everything; Oreana’s pull on Carter deepens, while a prodigal son’s return sparks chaos that threatens everyone.
Maternal Instinct
In this documentary, a young Texan's seemingly perfect romance unravels after a state trooper discovers she has just given birth in her car, exposing a shocking crime.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Bracket 3 begins as Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Jasmine Kennedie, Joey Jay, Kennedy Davenport, Sam Star, and Shuga Cain enter the competition.
Star City
Fame begins to take its toll on Anastasia; Irina tracks a crucial lead.
They Will Kill You
A young woman (Zazie Beetz) must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering; Heather Graham and Patricia Arquette co-star.
FIFA World Cup
- Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- United States vs. Paraguay (9 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
Bonnaroo Livestream
Turnstile, The Strokes, Geese, Blood Orange, Lil Jon, and more perform.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Final season premiere: Kanan makes a move that changes the Thomas family forever; Unique tries to regain a foothold in Queens as Breeze's new drug enterprise takes shape.
The Listeners
Stateside premiere: A woman (played by Rebecca Hall) hears a sound that neither her husband nor her daughter can hear — a seemingly innocuous hum that triggers migraines, nosebleeds, and insomnia — eventually creating a strain that starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends, and colleagues.