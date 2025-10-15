NCIS Premiere Recap: Parker's Revenge Mission Puts [Spoiler] In Grave Danger — Grade It!

Parker is still fuming about his father's murder as "NCIS" kicks off Season 23, and his quest for vengeance lands him in hot water — international waters, actually.

Tuesday's premiere begins with a flashback to Parker's wild youth, with him sitting in a holding cell after being charged with grand theft auto. His dad is there to bail him out, but Parker fires back that Dad "chose the uniform over your own kid." Now in the present day, Parker watches as his dad's dead body is wheeled away — and blames himself for his death. Jessica notes that the lipstick on the wineglass found near the body is "Carla's shade," and the team worries that Parker will go to any lengths to bring her to justice. Case in point: They want to keep Carla from fleeing the country, and suddenly a string of bomb threats shut down all the local travel hubs. Bomb threats, it seems, called in by Parker.

They get a lead on Carla when an SUV registered to her is found abandoned at the airport, but Vance shuts them down, reminding them that Homeland Security has jurisdiction and ordering Parker to cool it. Does Parker listen? Of course not. He manages to steal the SUV and bring it back to the lab, and Kasie convinces Vance to let her process the car before handing it over. Vance is fed up, though: He officially relieves the NCIS team of this investigation. Do they listen? Of course not. They head to Parker's, where they learn that the fake FBI agent who kidnapped Parker in the finale left his fake ID in Carla's car, and Torres traces it to a forger he knows from his undercover days.