The Voice Battles Continue With Six Eliminations And One Puzzling Save

The tough decisions continued on Tuesday's episode of The Voice, the second night of Season 28 Battles. (Click here for a recap of Monday's face-offs.)

With guest advisors Kelsea Ballerini, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo and Nick Jonas offering pointers before each performance, Tuesday's Battles were something of a mixed bag. For every perfect pairing (and there were several!), there were multiple uneven match-ups, including a messy three-way we'd rather forget entirely.

And while Monday's episode ended with coach Reba McEntire in tears (albeit happy tears), Tuesday's two-hour event ended with the country queen in much higher spirits. For that, we can all be thankful.

All told, 15 singers participated in Tuesday's Battles, but by the end of the night, only nine remained in the competition. Are your favorite contestants still standing? Read on for a full breakdown of the night's performances, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the results. Did any of the coaches make a major error in judgment?