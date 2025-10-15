NCIS: Origins Reveals Lala's Surprising Fate In Season 2 Premiere — Read Recap

But enough about romance, let's talk NIS. Lala returns to work just months after her accident, helping the team investigate the death of a missing Marine, and she looks miraculously back-to-normal considering all that she has suffered. But with her return comes plenty of awkwardness between her and Gibbs. To start, there's the Diane of all. Though Lala congratulate Gibbs on his new relationship, things feel unresolved between them. Gibbs even has flashbacks to their steamy moment in the pool from Season 1, proving he hasn't quite moved on.

Plus, Gibbs' fear over losing Lala manifests in some annoying ways. First, he wants her to wait on the sidelines as the team infiltrates the compound where the Marine is found dead. Later, he tries to get a rolling chair put into the dark room in order to help her move around with better ease. (Though she appears to be moving around just fine, which she says herself.) Then he orders her to stop pursuing their murder suspect, claiming she is being reckless, that she might get trapped up by a hidden snare — meant to catch coyotes — just like their victim had.

But the pair overcomes all the tension — at least for now. The episode ends with the entire NIS team — including Randy, who finally gets off desk duty — jamming out to Marky Mark's "Good Vibrations."

Are you happy to see Lala alive and well in the "NCIS: Origins" Season 2 premiere? Give it a grade in our poll, and hit the comments with all your reactions!