What To Watch Wednesday: NBA Finals Tip Off, Legend Of Vox Machina Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: The NBA Finals get underway, "The Legend of Vox Machina" is back for Season 4, and Netflix examines Michael Jackson's complicated legacy.
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Showtimes for June 3, 2026
Clarkson's Farm
Season 5 premiere: Amid a government budget that sends the U.K. farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly.
Criminal Record
June is calling the shots now as the team gets information about Cosmo’s next move.
EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert
From filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, audiences are invited to experience Elvis Presley like never before thanks to long-lost footage from his legendary Las Vegas residency in the 1970s, rare 16mm footage from "Elvis on Tour," 8mm film from the Graceland archive, and unheard recordings that offer an unprecedented look at the King of Rock and Roll in concert.
Hoppers
Animal-lover Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to "hop" her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals; additional voices include Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, and Kathy Najimy.
The Legend of Vox Machina
Season 4 premiere: A year after the Chroma Conclave, Vox Machina has separated, but when a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
A secret is revealed in Portland; danger — and the cops — close in on Paula in Queens.
Michael Jackson: The Verdict
Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive three-part docuseries dissects the trial of Jackson — along with his complex legacy.
The Other Bennet Sister
Mary weighs up an offer from Mr. Ryder and decides what happiness might look like for her.
The Oval
Hunter, Donald, and Dilva must develop a strategic response as the United States is under attack.
Widow's Bay
Don’t worry about misplaced luggage — old baggage always resurfaces in Widow’s Bay.
Brilliant Minds
Wolf grapples with being a psych patient at Hudson Oaks and has a startling revelation; a renowned chef comes into Bronx General after a harrowing accident at his restaurant.
MasterChef
Midseason finale: Trading in their aprons for jerseys, the home cooks must step up and prove that they can take their country's game-time cravings to the next level with some backyard barbecue. (New episodes resume July 15.)
The Valley
New living arrangements spark tension as secrets, red flags, and party drama explode.
NBA Finals
The New York Knicks go up against the San Antonio Spurs.
Flavortown Food Fight
Season 1 finale: Guy Fieri cracks the competition wide open for Egg Day as the returning champion takes on Leo Davila and Demetrio Zavala.
The Floor
Tonight's lineup features the youngest challenger ever, two reality stars with something to prove, and one player guarding Rob Lowe's personal favorite category of the entire season.
Southern Hospitality
Maddi is confronted with questions surrounding her relationship with Joe; Michols and TJ address their blurred lines; Joe outlines his future career plans; Grace Lilly opens up about her arrest.