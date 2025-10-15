The Diplomat Video: Bradley Whitford Teases His Reunion With Allison Janney, Playing An 'Openly Grumpy' Husband — Watch

Bradley Whitford is headed for the White House again... but the circumstances are a little different this time.

Whitford reunites with his "West Wing" co-star Allison Janney in Season 3 of Netflix's political thriller "The Diplomat" (debuting this Thursday), with Whitford playing Todd Penn, the husband of Janney's newly named U.S. President Grace Penn. And that shared history on screen helped inform their new characters, Janney tells TVLine in the video above.

"I think they have a solid base" as a married couple, Janney says of Grace and Todd. "I think they've been together a long time, as Brad and I have been together a long time... We have a lot of baked-in history that we bring to these roles that just adds to a certain real comfortability with each other, acting with each other."

Whitford admits that Todd is "obviously openly grumpy about being put in this position, but he's also very protective of" his wife Grace as she ascends to the highest office in the land. "I think their connection is really, really strong."