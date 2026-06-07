What To Watch Sunday: The Tony Awards, The Vampire Lestat Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: P!nk hosts the 79th annual Tony Awards, "The Vampire Lestat" premieres, and Questlove's Earth, Wind & Fire documentary debuts on HBO.
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Showtimes for June 7, 2026
UFL Playoffs
The DC Defenders take on the Orlando Storm (at 3 p.m. on ABC); the Louisville Kings go head to head with the St. Louis Battlehawks (at 6 p.m. on Fox).
County Rescue
A seemingly simple call exposes dangerous unknowns, pushing the team to rethink judgment, communication, and responsibility.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
As Shamea throws a surprise party for Gerald, speculation about her personal life begins to circulate; Pinky takes on a new role behind the scenes, but her efforts don't land with Drew.
Tony Awards
The casts of “The Lost Boys,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Titaníque,” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” “CATS: The Jellicle Ball,” “Ragtime,” and “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” perform; P!nk hosts.
100 Cooks
Series premiere: One hundred elite home cooks enter a stadium-sized kitchen arena to compete in unpredictable cooking challenges for a grand prize that can grow from $100,000 to $250,000; Terry Crews hosts, while chef Alex Guarnaschelli and culinary creator Nick DiGiovanni serve as judges.
Best of the World With Antoni Porowski
Porowski sets out to uncover what truly makes a destination unforgettable — from iconic landmarks to hidden gems — as he explores Mexico City, Paris, London, and his hometown of New York City. (All four episodes stream Monday on Disney+ and Hulu.)
Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World)
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy-winning band, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day.
FROM
Boyd tests a dangerous theory as life begins to unravel for one of the residents in town.
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
Rosie and Alicia debate when to reveal some troubling information to one of the ladies; Rulla and Brian host an end-of-summer Arabian Nights party where old friends come face-to-face for the first time since the explosive night in Boston.
This Land
The six-part docuseries explores the history of America's expansion through six defining frontiers.
The Vampire Lestat
Season 3 premiere: Lestat reflects on the formation of his band and the publication of a certain book, all while experiencing a drug-fueled spiritual trip and going head-to-head with a resentful coven.
The Way Home
As Kat works to piece together what lies ahead, Elliot tries to learn more about Tessa as he does his best to reconnect with his mom.
Rick and Morty
"You haven't lived till you've chested up at Trader Joe's, broh."