Survivor 49 Recap: Drop Your Buffs — New Tribes And Fresh Alliances Turn The Game On Its Head
Another snake at the very start of Wednesday's Survivor? C'mon, Jeff, we're still traumatized over here!
Yes, Jake and Jeremiah suffered two very different fates in last week's episode, but they're both gone and the game must go on! And with Alex and Sophi being the only two remaining Kele members, Jeff and co. are ready to shake things up. You know what that means: Drop! Your! Buffs! And for the first time in New Era history: THE TWO-TRIBE GAME IS SOOOO BACK!
To be frank, I've been pretty gassed out by this whole three-tribe ordeal, with its small tribe numbers and oh-so-dangerous, nowhere to hide mentality. Even just the notion of having only two tribes feels old school, despite the fact that we're still living in a world of journeys and beware advantages. But now, the game will only take place on Kele and Hina beaches.
Sophi and Alex find themselves separated (she's on Hina; he isn't), which could hurt or help their game in the long run. The Kele tribe is comprised of a majority of four former Hinas, while the new Hina tribe is now dominated by an Uli majority. As the tribes get to know their new members, Sage cops to... saving blackheads in a jar? I don't even know what to do with that. Would I want to sleep side by side on a deserted beach next to someone who revealed that bombshell? I'm scared and I'm sitting on my couch with an ice cold Spindrift and a locked front door. Listen, I jest. The Sage fan club line starts right behind me, OK?
Meanwhile, Sophi, who refers to herself as a lost puppy, is looking to be adopted. She quickly buddies up with Savannah, sharing some info and bonding over being the only two women on their tribe. Could this be the new dangerous duo to watch out for? Other noteworthy swap happenings: Matt reveals his background as a bigwig in the finance world, while Shannon and Kristina bond over their spirituality. As for this season's resident weirdo (I say that with so much love, I promise!), Sage is feeling a wee bit threatened by how easily Shannon is meshing with their new teammates. And I get it! As the only two original Uli members in their new group, if the tribe has to vote someone out and are picking between the former Ulis, it's not looking good for Sage! Even though she views Shannon as being rather performative at the moment, she's going to have to find a way to course correct if she wants to make it to the merge.
Immunity Is Back Up for Grabs
For the immunity challenge, players must collect and transport 20 wooden cubes via boat, balance beams and a wooden plank to the end of their course. Once all the cubes are at the finish, they've got to work together to stack 'em up. They're also playing for reward which is... not a trip to Applebee's! No, sir. No one is heading to Karishma Patel's favorite sit-down restaurant, nor are they chomping down on bourbon street chicken and shrimp. Instead? A big plate of fruit is up for grabs, and Sophie With an E ain't havin' it! She may be starving, but she doesn't want this diet food! C'mon, Probst! Bring on the carbs, she says! I get it. But you know what they say about a gift horse. (Actually, I didn't. I had to Google.) But if Sophie is hungry enough, maybe she can cook and eat the gift horse. Hey, they do it in Europe! Wow, I got way off course here. We've got a challenge to run, and either Alex or Sophi is about to win his or her very first immunity.
Matt chokes a bit trying to get the small cubes across the beam, but his tribe is able to make up some time during the wooden plank portion. But when it comes to stacking, Kele starts smoking it, with Shannon jumping on MC's shoulders, and MC then stepping on Alex's back (all of which admittedly makes me very nervous). The way these players are hoisting themselves skyward is nothing short of impressive. Herculean, even! But unfortunately for Hina, either Savannah, Rizo, Sophi, Nate, Matt, Jawan or Jason will be the fifth player out of this game. Sophi seems pretty confident that the old Uli members will want to target either Matt or Jason, but how can she be so certain? You can never feel too comfortable in the game of Survivor!
The Tribe Has Spoken
So what happens when someone called "the R-I-Z-G-O-D, RizGod, baby!" loses a challenge? He (it?) begins the search for that hidden immunity idol. Rizo found the beware advantage back at his old beach, so with his first Tribal Council date officially set, he gets to work. Actually, it's a family affair, with all the former Ulis helping him out. He ultimately finds a hidden treasure chest behind some rocks and using the key his alliance found for him, voilá! His vote is restored.
Matt knows he's on the bottom, so he thinks... blindsiding Nate is his best move?! Clearly he isn't too keen on the inner workings of Uli. However, Jawan knows damn well he's on the bottom of the former Ulis, and given his previous meeting with Matt during their journey, he's open to this potentially ludicrous move to off Nate... or maybe not. He immediately runs to Savannah and Rizo to spill the tea. As for Jason? He's telling everyone he's playing his Shot in the Dark. But is that just a ruse?
But hold on a second. If Jawan knows 100% that he's on the bottom of the Uli tribe, should he swing for the fences and attempt to start something new with Matt and Jason? Maybe so, maybe no. Tell us your thoughts in the comments.
Speaking of Jawan, how great was the look on his face as they were walking into Tribal Council? The dude looked absolutely gobsmacked by what was in front of him, and I love him even more for it. Anyhoo, right off the bat, Nate says that Sophi fits right in with the Uli bunch. Music to Sophi's ears! But if your name is Matt or Jason, you should be very worried.
Savannah tells Jeff that one of the alleged targets seems to still be very much Hina strong (Jason). But Nate says he heard his name earlier today from someone else (Matt). But would this tribe really want to take out puzzle king Jason so soon? Shouldn't they keep him for another round or two? Also, why is Sandra, a two-time winner, catching so many strays from Matt?! He says he didn't like the way she played, but the Queen stays Queen and her bank account is fat with millies, soooo...
When Jeff gets to it, zero Shots in the Dark are played. Nate catches a vote, but the remainders are split between Matt and Jason. Unfortunately for Matt, his name comes up the most and he's sent right out of Survivor 49, another unlucky victim of another unlucky tribe swap. (Read our Q&A with Matt here.)
Will anyone be able to take down the former Ulis? You know what to do: Go full tilt boogie in that comments section and drop your thoughts!