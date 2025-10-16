Survivor 49 Recap: Drop Your Buffs — New Tribes And Fresh Alliances Turn The Game On Its Head

Another snake at the very start of Wednesday's Survivor? C'mon, Jeff, we're still traumatized over here!

Yes, Jake and Jeremiah suffered two very different fates in last week's episode, but they're both gone and the game must go on! And with Alex and Sophi being the only two remaining Kele members, Jeff and co. are ready to shake things up. You know what that means: Drop! Your! Buffs! And for the first time in New Era history: THE TWO-TRIBE GAME IS SOOOO BACK!

To be frank, I've been pretty gassed out by this whole three-tribe ordeal, with its small tribe numbers and oh-so-dangerous, nowhere to hide mentality. Even just the notion of having only two tribes feels old school, despite the fact that we're still living in a world of journeys and beware advantages. But now, the game will only take place on Kele and Hina beaches.

Sophi and Alex find themselves separated (she's on Hina; he isn't), which could hurt or help their game in the long run. The Kele tribe is comprised of a majority of four former Hinas, while the new Hina tribe is now dominated by an Uli majority. As the tribes get to know their new members, Sage cops to... saving blackheads in a jar? I don't even know what to do with that. Would I want to sleep side by side on a deserted beach next to someone who revealed that bombshell? I'm scared and I'm sitting on my couch with an ice cold Spindrift and a locked front door. Listen, I jest. The Sage fan club line starts right behind me, OK?

Meanwhile, Sophi, who refers to herself as a lost puppy, is looking to be adopted. She quickly buddies up with Savannah, sharing some info and bonding over being the only two women on their tribe. Could this be the new dangerous duo to watch out for? Other noteworthy swap happenings: Matt reveals his background as a bigwig in the finance world, while Shannon and Kristina bond over their spirituality. As for this season's resident weirdo (I say that with so much love, I promise!), Sage is feeling a wee bit threatened by how easily Shannon is meshing with their new teammates. And I get it! As the only two original Uli members in their new group, if the tribe has to vote someone out and are picking between the former Ulis, it's not looking good for Sage! Even though she views Shannon as being rather performative at the moment, she's going to have to find a way to course correct if she wants to make it to the merge.