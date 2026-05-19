What To Watch Tuesday: Grammys Salute Rod Stewart, Summer House Finale And Spin-Off, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: The Grammys salute Rod Stewart, and "Summer House" heads for hiatus... but not before launching a spin-off.
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Showtimes for May 19, 2026
The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn
In this two-part docuseries, abuse allegations fracture a Utah family, prompting siblings barricade themselves in a bedroom for 54 days and live-stream their protest.
Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul
The documentary revisits the 2005 Champions League final when Liverpool were 3-0 down at halftime. What happened next made football history.
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
The comedian returns to her alma mater with a fearlessly funny takedown of everything from the state of the world to the cultural clash over washcloths.
Zatima
Fatima and Angela have a heart-to-heart conversation about their love lives.
Farmer Wants a Wife
As rumors spread, some women start to question if they have what it takes to continue in their pursuit for love; the farmers then offer the ladies a glimpse of living life on the farm.
Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live
This two-hour special captures Stewart still at full throttle as he and his band launch the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, which launched in 2024 and has evolved into a multi-year global event.
Summer House
Season 10 finale: Final party chaos as old flames talk, friendships shift, and a marriage hangs in balance.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
From "Mission Impossible" to "The White Lotus," Michelle Monaghan takes on her next action-packed adventure with a trek through the Great Basin Desert with Bear.
In the City
Series premiere: The "Summer House" spin-off follows Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
Season 7 premiere: After new tests reveal clues about the ceramic materials that were extracted from the Mesa, the team fires extreme heat above the Triangle, which leads to phenomena appearing in the sky.
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
The documentary is narrated by Viola Davis, with dramatic readings of Du Bois' words by Common, Courtney B. Vance, and Jeffrey Wright.
World's Bargain Dream Homes
Season 1 finale: In the tropical Limón Province of Costa Rica, a Michigan couple seeks a bargain dream home.