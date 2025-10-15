We're Officially Shipping High Potential's Morgan And Karadec, Thanks To One Specific Line

Much has been made of Morgan and Karadec's will-they-won't-they dynamic on ABC's High Potential, with some fans eager for the duo to couple up while others are enjoying the show's slow burn approach to a potential relationship.

We've been somewhat on the fence about a possible love connection between the partners, fully recognizing their chemistry but unsure about whether it's too soon for them to become more than co-workers.

But after this week's installment (Season 2 Episode 5), we're finding ourselves riding hard for them to figure out their feelings — and it's all thanks to one line of dialogue from Karadec.

During his grilling session with new captain Nick Wagner, Karadec was told that he was smart to "claim" Morgan as his partner, given her obvious intuition and crime-solving abilities. Karadec didn't waste a single breath, telling Captain Wagner, "You don't know Morgan if you think anyone can claim her."

It was a small moment, but it showed how deeply Karadec already understands and respects Morgan. There was also an undeniable passion in Daniel Sunjata's delivery that spoke volumes about his feelings, even if Karadec isn't fully aware of them yet. We're not saying they should start picking out China patterns or whatever, but when High Potential eventually puts Morgan and Karadec together, we'll remember this as a major turning point in our delusional shipping journey.

In the meantime, it sounds like we should be worried about Morgan catching feelings for Captain Wagner. When TVLine asked showrunner Todd Harthan about a potential Morgan-Nick pairing earlier this season, he told us, "You know her point of view on bosses, so if that is going to happen, it's going to be tricky, laced with landmines. But unexpected chemistry is interesting to me, you know, when something unexpected happens with the last person you thought it would happen with. I think the seeds of that are something we're talking about and are worth exploring."

(For the record, we're not completely insane. We understand that Morgan should probably look for love outside of the office, but this is a TV show, so let's just have a little fun with it.)

High Potential fans, are you shipping Morgan and Karadec? And did Karadec's line from this week's episode make you any more inclined to want them together? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things High Potential below.