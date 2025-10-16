What To Watch Thursday: Georgie & Mandy, Ghosts And The Diplomat Return, Devil In Disguise And More
On TV this Thursday: "Georgie & Mandy" are back, "Ghosts" tries to undo a deal with the devil and Peacock introduces a "Devil in Disguise."
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Series premiere: The true-crime drama weaves in heartrending stories of Gacy's victims; Michael Chernus plays the titular serial killer.
The Diplomat
Season 3 premiere: Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected and an unnerving bond with the First Gentleman (Bradley Whitford). (Get scoop!)
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders star in this follow-up to the original trilogy; Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprise their roles.
Karen Pirie
Season 2 finale: The case takes a dramatic turn and the pressure from all sides increases as Karen races to track down those responsible for the kidnap before the truth is buried.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
With the enemy in sight and everything on the line, Tony and Ziva must face all their fears.
Reasonable Doubt
The defense gambles on a risky first witness, dragging Ozzie’s darkest trauma into the light; a family dinner shatters Lewis’ perception of everything.
Starting 5
Season 2 premiere: Go inside the 2024-25 NBA season by following players Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant and James Harden.
9-1-1
As a geostorm ravages Earth, Athena and Hen's space mission teeters on the edge. (Get scoop!)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Season 2 premiere: Tensions rise in the tire store when Georgie and Ruben realize they can't agree on anything; Jim struggles to find his purpose. (Get scoop!)
Hell's Kitchen
The chefs compete in a very fishy relay race; during dinner service both teams step up their game.
Law & Order
When a billionaire banker is murdered, Price and Maroun struggle to keep the jury's focus on the crime and not the victim's darker side.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Shannon hosts a bridal lunch for Jenn; Heather opens up about her relationship with her father; Gina and Travis celebrate their family being back together.
Thursday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Ohio's Paycor Stadium.
Ghosts
Season 5 premiere: Sam, Jay and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone, the devil; Isaac helps Patience through a crisis. (Get scoop!)
9-1-1: Nashville
Ryan and his wife reach a turning point; Dixie has an assignment for Blue; Cammie coaches a teenager through her mother's childbirth. (Get scoop!)
Law & Order: SVU
When a tween suffers a life-threatening miscarriage, SVU must unravel a web of online fabrications to identify a suspect; Rollins weighs her career options.
Matlock
While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. (Fall behind? Read our premiere recap.)
The Real Housewives of Miami
Before the reunion concludes, Lisa demands an apology, Larsa faces Jody, and Marysol is accused of stirring the pot.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The recruits plummet down a 330-foot drop and must test their memory upon reaching the bottom.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth must negotiate with an ex-con during a hostage crisis; David Cross ("Arrested Development") guest-stars. (Fall behind? Read our premiere recap.)
Grey's Anatomy
Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations; Meredith spends time with Amelia. (Get scoop!)