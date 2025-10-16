Chicago Med Recap: Natalie Returns To Gaffney Amid Tragedy — Will #Manstead Survive? Plus, What Happened On Fire And P.D.
In Wednesday's episode of "Chicago Med," which picks up after last week's cliffhanger that saw Natalie's son Owen get shot during a getaway in the Windy City with Will, Natalie returns to Gaffney as her son's treatment gets underway. But the aftermath of the shooting leaves Will and Natalie at odds — will #Manstead be able to overcome this tragedy? Let's recap.
Though Owen survived the shooting, he's not out of the woods yet. Archer tells Will early in the episode that the bullet "effectively obliterated" the boy's right kidney. Which, in normal circumstances, should be fine since a person with two kidneys only really needs one. Owen, however, apparently has a congenital abnormality of the kidneys, called a "horseshoe kidney," where the pair of organs is connected by an "isthmus of tissue." The care team attempts renal reconstruction, but the injury is just too severe. Owen needs a kidney transplant or he'll need to be put on dialysis.
As the stakes get even higher, Natalie is reminded of all her past trauma. Just as showrunner Allen MacDonald teased, the former Gaffney doc tells Goodwin that she feels "cursed." Here she sits, once again pregnant, as she faces another possible tragedy: Will her son die just as her husband did during her last pregnancy with Owen?
Owen's Injuries Open Natalie's Old Wounds
But Natalie turns her stress into purpose, and she's determined to help her son. Natalie stresses the importance of finding Owen a donor as quickly as possible — she doesn't want Owen to face months of dialysis. She offers to donate one of her kidneys if she is a match.
Will, meanwhile, reminds Natalie that it isn't the end of the world if her son has to stay on dialysis for a few months while they await a proper match. He tells her she couldn't possibly undergo a transplant surgery while pregnant, and Archer agrees. As her friend, the doctor advises her to wait for another option, but Natalie insists. As tension mounts, Natalie gets tested to see if she's a match — and she is.
Thus, Natalie forges ahead with the procedure, and Hannah arrives to share the pregnancy-related surgical risks, but Natalie is not hearing it — especially not from the woman who Will used to sleep with. (Yikes!) Natalie, growing increasingly agitated at everyone's unwillingness to let her save her son, goes off on Owen for letting all this happen; why hadn't he just taken Owen to the game like he was supposed to?! Aside from blaming him for Owen's condition, Natalie tells Will that she feels like he's prioritizing the life of their unborn child — Will's own biological child — over the life of Natalie's son.
Will Becomes a Dad (Officially!)
Elsewhere, Will starts to wonder if the shooting was a sort of karma — was this punishment for his failure to properly connect with his unofficially adopted son? Goodwin, of course, swoops in to save Will from this kind of thinking. She hands over Owen's backpack, telling Will he might want to read a note Owen had just written him. (Remember, before Owen was shot, Goodwin encouraged the boy to write a letter to Will about his feelings, since they were having trouble communicating.)
Will goes ahead and reads the note, which brings him — and us viewers! — to tears. In the letter, Owen shares that he's been nervous about getting a new little brother. He wonders what the addition of a new baby will do to their family. Will Will love the new baby more than he loves Owen? And if that didn't just break your heart, Owen goes on to call Will "dad" for the very first time.
In the end, the transplant goes well, Natalie's pregnancy survives and #Manstead seems stronger than ever as Will officially adopts Owen. (Aw!)
What did you think of the #Manstead reunion on "Chicago Med"? And are you relieved Owen survived the shooting? Scroll down for recaps of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", then hit the comments with all your #OneChicago thoughts!
What Happened on Chicago Fire?
Stella really starts to bond with Isaiah! She takes him sneaker shopping — where she does struggle to understand his style, and a store clerk has to step in, but it's progress! Later, she brings him over to the firehouse, where Herrmann jumps in as the cool Work Uncle, immediately taking the kid under his wing. As Stella notices all of these other people so easily connecting with Isaiah, she yearns to do the same, and tells Severide she wants to spend some time alone with the boy. But at the end of the episode, Stella is stuck in a tough spot once again when she and Isaiah learn his mother is facing a medical crisis that she may not survive.
Meanwhile, Novak and Violet discover the CFD brownouts are starting to have negative consequences when they embark on another covert solo mission, trying to figure out why a paramedic got into a car crash. They discover she was overworked, and had fallen asleep at the wheel. Violet visits the woman to present an idea. They can come forward with the truth about the accident while offering a solution to their own problem: The city can deploy firefighters, who are already on the payroll, to fill in for some of the paramedics.
Later, Chief Pascal learns that layoffs are around the corner and six battalion chiefs are on the chopping block. The mayor's chief of staff not only delivers this grim news, she also asks Pascal out on a date. (!) Our chief is then reminded of his late wife, who passed away in Season 13 , and he emotionally declines the invitation. Later, while gossiping with Severide about the interaction, he seems to be a bit more curious about the idea of going on a date than he initially let on. Maybe this is going somewhere down the road? Only time will tell!
What Happened on Chicago P.D.?
OK, Wednesday's "Chicago P.D." is a bit strange because the teenage murder victim acts as narrator throughout the episode. Via her own voice recordings, the unit — and viewers alike! — hear aspects of the girl's life in her own words.
This week's victim, named Sasha, is a resident in Ruzek and Burgess' own neighborhood, so the stakes once again feel high. The investigation leads the unit to a local campaign headquarters, where Sasha spends time volunteering, and they get a lead from a woman who accuses a donor of both assaulting her, and possibly murdering Sasha. Burgess accompanies the girl at a house party, going undercover to try to see if the man will talk. Upon entering the party, Burgess gets her arm stamped, which later turns out to be laced with drugs. She soon begins to lose consciousness, and stumbles her way into a room and locks the door. But it doesn't take long for the party host to get inside, where he begins to assault her. Before things get too out of hand, Ruzek storms in, rescuing his wife.
Thanks to Sasha's own clues, Burgess' relentless pursuit of the truth and a surprisingly clear video recorded from a Tesla, the actual murderer is finally revealed by the episode's end. It's Sasha's lifelong best friend, the daughter of another local cop, who not only killed her, but also staged everything to look like a rape.
The whole ordeal makes Burgess question her own family's place in the neighborhood, Canaryville. Burgess contemplates the realities of raising a child who doesn't look like her and Ruzek, and she wonders how they can encourage Makayla to become more connected to her own individuality.