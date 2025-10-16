Chicago Med Recap: Natalie Returns To Gaffney Amid Tragedy — Will #Manstead Survive? Plus, What Happened On Fire And P.D.

Stella really starts to bond with Isaiah! She takes him sneaker shopping — where she does struggle to understand his style, and a store clerk has to step in, but it's progress! Later, she brings him over to the firehouse, where Herrmann jumps in as the cool Work Uncle, immediately taking the kid under his wing. As Stella notices all of these other people so easily connecting with Isaiah, she yearns to do the same, and tells Severide she wants to spend some time alone with the boy. But at the end of the episode, Stella is stuck in a tough spot once again when she and Isaiah learn his mother is facing a medical crisis that she may not survive.

Meanwhile, Novak and Violet discover the CFD brownouts are starting to have negative consequences when they embark on another covert solo mission, trying to figure out why a paramedic got into a car crash. They discover she was overworked, and had fallen asleep at the wheel. Violet visits the woman to present an idea. They can come forward with the truth about the accident while offering a solution to their own problem: The city can deploy firefighters, who are already on the payroll, to fill in for some of the paramedics.

Later, Chief Pascal learns that layoffs are around the corner and six battalion chiefs are on the chopping block. The mayor's chief of staff not only delivers this grim news, she also asks Pascal out on a date. (!) Our chief is then reminded of his late wife, who passed away in Season 13 , and he emotionally declines the invitation. Later, while gossiping with Severide about the interaction, he seems to be a bit more curious about the idea of going on a date than he initially let on. Maybe this is going somewhere down the road? Only time will tell!