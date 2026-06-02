WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Stanley Cup Final, New Mindy Kaling Comedy, AGT, Love Island, And Password Return

By Claire Franken
Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: Ariana Madix returns to "Love Island," Mindy Kaling launches a "Not Suitable for Work" comedy, and the Stanley Cup Final gets underway.

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Showtimes for June 2, 2026

ET

Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal

Paramount+

The three-part docuseries explores the secretive and controversial Gloriavale community, where decades of rigid religious rule are upended by allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups.

Not Suitable for Work

Hulu FIRST THREE EPISODES

Series premiere: The Mindy Kaling comedy centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings (played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay) striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness.

Zatima

Paramount+

Angela struggles with her weight insecurities and drug addiction; Leslie gets a new makeover.

ET

America's Got Talent

NBC

Season 21 premiere: Auditions begin with a lineup featuring two dance crews that are not human and a crossbow stunt duo.

Farmer Wants a Wife

Fox

The time has come to meet the families; the remaining couples are left to decide whether they'll let outside opinions change their perspectives

Stanley Cup Final

ABC GAME 1

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Summer House

Bravo SEASON 10 REUNION (PART 2 OF 3)

The reunion continues as Carl and Lindsay take steps forward in mending their friendship; Dara delivers some hard truths to West; Ciara and Kyle reveal explosive details about the scandal.

ET

Bear Grylls Is Running Wild

Fox

Rhys Darby joins Bear on a trek deep into the Canyonlands of Utah; from oddball laughs to courageous crossings, the two take danger and comedy to new heights.

In the City

Bravo

Danielle and Lindsay confront their drama; Kenny's comments about his relationship spark conflict; Amanda surprises Kyle with an unexpected update on her apartment search.

Love Island

Peacock

Season 8 premiere: A new group of Islanders heads to the villa in hopes of finding love.

ET

Password

NBC

Season 3 premiere: Celebrity guest Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games for a chance to win up to $25,000. 

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