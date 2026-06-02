What To Watch Tuesday: Stanley Cup Final, New Mindy Kaling Comedy, AGT, Love Island, And Password Return

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: Ariana Madix returns to "Love Island," Mindy Kaling launches a "Not Suitable for Work" comedy, and the Stanley Cup Final gets underway.

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