What To Watch Tuesday: Stanley Cup Final, New Mindy Kaling Comedy, AGT, Love Island, And Password Return
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Ariana Madix returns to "Love Island," Mindy Kaling launches a "Not Suitable for Work" comedy, and the Stanley Cup Final gets underway.
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Showtimes for June 2, 2026
Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal
The three-part docuseries explores the secretive and controversial Gloriavale community, where decades of rigid religious rule are upended by allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups.
Not Suitable for Work
Series premiere: The Mindy Kaling comedy centers around five work-obsessed twenty-somethings (played by Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay) striving for professional success — and, if they have time, personal happiness.
Zatima
Angela struggles with her weight insecurities and drug addiction; Leslie gets a new makeover.
America's Got Talent
Season 21 premiere: Auditions begin with a lineup featuring two dance crews that are not human and a crossbow stunt duo.
Farmer Wants a Wife
The time has come to meet the families; the remaining couples are left to decide whether they'll let outside opinions change their perspectives
Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Summer House
The reunion continues as Carl and Lindsay take steps forward in mending their friendship; Dara delivers some hard truths to West; Ciara and Kyle reveal explosive details about the scandal.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Rhys Darby joins Bear on a trek deep into the Canyonlands of Utah; from oddball laughs to courageous crossings, the two take danger and comedy to new heights.
In the City
Danielle and Lindsay confront their drama; Kenny's comments about his relationship spark conflict; Amanda surprises Kyle with an unexpected update on her apartment search.
Love Island
Season 8 premiere: A new group of Islanders heads to the villa in hopes of finding love.
Password
Season 3 premiere: Celebrity guest Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games for a chance to win up to $25,000.