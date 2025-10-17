Euphoria Adds Natasha Lyonne And More To Season 3 Cast – Get A First Look

"Euphoria" is bringing in a lot of new faces in Season 3... and welcoming back a few familiar ones, too.

The Emmy-winning HBO drama's long-awaited third season has added a whopping 18 (!) actors to its Season 3 cast, TVLine has learned, headlined by Natasha Lyonne (an Emmy nominee herself for "Poker Face") and Danielle Deadwyler (who earned raves for "The Piano Lesson" and "Till").

HBO also released a first look at Deadwyler in her Season 3 role; take a look below.

Courtesy of HBO

Joining them in Season 3 will be "True Blood" alum Sam Trammell, YouTuber Trisha Paytas, "The Wire's" Kwame Patterson and film director Eli Roth, along with (deep breath): Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Madison Thompson and Matthew Willig. No character details for the new cast additions have been released.