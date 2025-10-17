Euphoria Adds Natasha Lyonne And More To Season 3 Cast – Get A First Look
"Euphoria" is bringing in a lot of new faces in Season 3... and welcoming back a few familiar ones, too.
The Emmy-winning HBO drama's long-awaited third season has added a whopping 18 (!) actors to its Season 3 cast, TVLine has learned, headlined by Natasha Lyonne (an Emmy nominee herself for "Poker Face") and Danielle Deadwyler (who earned raves for "The Piano Lesson" and "Till").
HBO also released a first look at Deadwyler in her Season 3 role; take a look below.
Joining them in Season 3 will be "True Blood" alum Sam Trammell, YouTuber Trisha Paytas, "The Wire's" Kwame Patterson and film director Eli Roth, along with (deep breath): Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Madison Thompson and Matthew Willig. No character details for the new cast additions have been released.
Who's Returning for Season 3?
Plus, "Euphoria" will bring back a number of cast members from previous seasons, HBO has confirmed, including Dominic FIke as Elliot, Nika King as Rue's mother Leslie and Alanna Ubach as Cassie's mom Suze, along with Zak Steiner, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall and Sophia Rose Wilson.
"Euphoria," which centered on Zendaya as teen drug addict Rue and her high school friends in its first two seasons, last aired in 2022. Season 3, though, is currently shooting in Los Angeles and will bring back stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo and more, with a premiere slated for spring 2026. (Here's everything we know so far about the new season.)
