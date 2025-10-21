Euphoria Season 3: Jacob Elordi Drops Hints About What Nate's Up To — Here's Everything We Know So Far
Nate Jacobs will be covering new ground when "Euphoria" returns for Season 3, Jacob Elordi says. (And knowing Nate, should we be scared or relieved?)
In a recent interview, Elordi described his experience shooting the upcoming season of the HBO drama as "incredibly liberating."
Fans will recall Nate as a deeply troubled high school boy who has used violence and manipulation to control several people in his life. At the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, Elordi told Variety that in Season 3, "I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before."
"Euphoria" Season 2 ended with Nate holding a gun on his father, Cal (played by Eric Dane), as he told him that he'd discovered Cal's trove of underage sex videos years before. By the time the hour was done, Nate had called the police on his father and was threatening to hand over a flash drive full of incriminating evidence. (Read a full recap here.)
Elordi also said that he only shot Nate's storyline and hadn't been privy to what his co-stars were filming: "So it's great, because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited."
Season 3 of the HBO drama — which was previously slated for sometime in 2025 — is now on track for a premiere in 2026. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, just like its previous two runs.
Consider the information below to be your handy guide to all things "Euphoria." We'll keep you up to date on castings, photos, trailers — all the good stuff. And we'll update the list as new information becomes available, to make sure that you have the latest and best intel possible.
Where did Euphoria Season 2 leave off?
At the end of Season 2, Rue was once again clean from drugs and looking to rekindle her friendship with Lexi; Ashtray was killed during an encounter with the police at Fezco's home; Nate turned in his dad Cal; and Cassie and Maddy continued to deal with the remains of their friendship. (Read a full finale recap here.)
Series creator Sam Levinson has said that upcoming episodes may feature a time jump and/or have a film-noir feel, told from the perspective of Zendaya's Rue.
Has production started on Season 3?
Yes, production on Season 3 is currently underway. In November, Bloys gave the following update: "We are shooting Euphoria. I think we have a start date, mid- to late January. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead."
On Feb. 10, the series released its first photo from the set of Season 3 (above), confirming that the show is on track with Bloys' aforementioned timetable. As for what's on the pensive Rue's mind, that will remain a mystery for now.
Which cast members are returning for Euphoria Season 3?
While HBO has not yet released a full cast roster for the upcoming season, the network confirmed in July that the "principal cast" — which includes, in part, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie — will be back for Season 3. Then, in November, HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that "everybody is expected to come back."
Additionally, in a July 2024 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, Colman Domingo confirmed that he would be back to play Rue's sponsor, Ali, in the upcoming season.
HBO has confirmed other returnees from previous seasons, including Dominic FIke as Elliot, Nika King as Rue's mother Leslie and Alanna Ubach as Cassie's mom Suze, along with Zak Steiner, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall and Sophia Rose Wilson.
In November 2024, Zendaya told Vanity Fair that she hadn't read any Season 3 scripts yet, but "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my Number 1 duty."
Are any new actors joining Euphoria's cast for Season 3?
Season 3's new faces include Asante Blackk ("This Is Us") as a character named Kidd, Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World"), Spanish pop star Rosalía, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten ("Gossip Girl"), Darrell Britt-Gibson ("Barry"), James Landry Hébert ("1883") and Priscilla Delgado ("A League of Their Own").
Joining them in Season 3 will be Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face"), Sam Trammell ("True Blood), YouTuber Trisha Paytas, Kwame Patterson ("The Wire") and film director Eli Roth, along with Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Madison Thompson and Matthew Willig. You can get a first look at Deadwyler in the new season here.
In addition, composer Hans Zimmer ("The Simpsons," "Gladiator") has joined Season 3, which he will score alongside returning series composer Labrinth.
Who won't be back for Euphoria Season 3?
The HBO drama's cast has sustained some losses since the Season 2 finale aired. Tragically, Angus Cloud, who played Fez, died in July 2023 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Former series regular Barbie Ferreira also will not return; she announced her departure from the role of Kat in August 2022. We also don't expect to see Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, to appear in Season 3; his character died during a shootout with police in the Season 2 finale. And finally, Storm Reid, who played Rue's younger sister Gia for two seasons, confirmed in November that she won't be back for Season 3.
When will Season 3 be released?
The date of the Season 3 premiere is not yet known, but we'll be sure to update this post when it is. The show was in production earlier this year. JB Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery's global streaming chief, has shared that Season 3 will premiere in 2026.
Where can I watch Euphoria?
"Euphoria" is available to stream on Max (with subscription), Amazon Premium and Hulu (with premium subscriptions) and on Apple TV+ (for purchase).
Is there a Euphoria Season 3 trailer?
A trailer for Season 3 of "Euphoria" doesn't exist yet. But as soon as it does, we'll post it here.