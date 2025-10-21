Euphoria Season 3: Jacob Elordi Drops Hints About What Nate's Up To — Here's Everything We Know So Far

Nate Jacobs will be covering new ground when "Euphoria" returns for Season 3, Jacob Elordi says. (And knowing Nate, should we be scared or relieved?)

In a recent interview, Elordi described his experience shooting the upcoming season of the HBO drama as "incredibly liberating."

Fans will recall Nate as a deeply troubled high school boy who has used violence and manipulation to control several people in his life. At the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, Elordi told Variety that in Season 3, "I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before."

"Euphoria" Season 2 ended with Nate holding a gun on his father, Cal (played by Eric Dane), as he told him that he'd discovered Cal's trove of underage sex videos years before. By the time the hour was done, Nate had called the police on his father and was threatening to hand over a flash drive full of incriminating evidence. (Read a full recap here.)

Elordi also said that he only shot Nate's storyline and hadn't been privy to what his co-stars were filming: "So it's great, because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited."

Season 3 of the HBO drama — which was previously slated for sometime in 2025 — is now on track for a premiere in 2026. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, just like its previous two runs.

