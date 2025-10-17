9-1-1: Nashville Episode 2 Ends With [Spoiler] On Death's Door — Are You *Shocked*?

The twists (and twisters) continued on Thursday as 9-1-1: Nashville's three-part premiere raged on — and make no mistake, this show is not screwing around. Not only did the 113 have to build a human chain to prevent a man from getting sucked into a tornado, but Cammie had to coach a girl through delivering her mother's baby, freeing it from its amniotic sac and performing CPR to keep it alive. All in the first 10 minutes!

Back at the firehouse, Ryan was tasked with taking Blue under his wing, which turned out to be more of a headlock. From giving Blue the bottom bunk to not letting him play darts, Ryan went out of his way to make his half-brother as uncomfortable as possible. The problem? Ryan's powers of passive aggression don't seem to work on Blue's impenetrable puppy dog forcefield. We can't imagine this guy wearing anything other than a smile — well, unless he's working his night job.

When he wasn't putting out fires out in the field this week, Don was putting out fires at home. For starters, Blythe wasn't thrilled that she had to hear about Blue's return from Ryan, rather than from her husband. When Blue reached out to Don, Blythe figured he'd be joining them for dinner, not joining Don and Ryan on the 113. Of course, she's more concerned about what his return means for Dixie, who "has always been poison." Don convinced her not to judge Blue for who his mother is, but Blythe made one thing clear: "If she pulls anything shady, I will cut a b*tch."

And cut a b*tch she did, albeit with her words. During a tense visit to Dixie at the recording studio, Blythe made it perfectly clear that Blue's presence in Don's life doesn't give Dixie permission to go taking things — more specifically, husbands — that don't belong to her. Their friendly chat ended with Blythe being escorted out of the studio, with her dignity and her manicure still intact.

And Ryan's love life isn't any less of a mess, as we learned when his wife served him with divorce papers at the firehouse. They still love each other, but she's tired of never spending any time together. Is it an insurmountable problem? Absolutely not. But it doesn't seem to be one that she wants to work on, so... attention ladies, Ryan is back on the market!

Of course, Ryan barely had time to process the end of his marriage before life threw him another curveball: the episode ended with Don getting struck by lightning, barely clinging to life as he arrived at the hospital.

OK, you tell us: How are you feeling about 9-1-1: Nashville now that we've spent a second hour with the 113? Who are your favorite (and least favorite) characters so far? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.