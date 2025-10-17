Grey's Anatomy Recap: Maggie Returns With Shocking News — Plus, Where Is [Spoiler] Going?
After last week's devastating premiere (R.I.P., Monica!), Grey's Anatomy fans were in desperate need of a win, and that's exactly what they got on Thursday with the long-awaited return of Kelly McCreary.
The on-record purpose of Maggie's visit was to support Amelia after losing Monica (whom she accidentally referred to as "Veronica"), which is how most of her time on screen was spent. Heck, if Maggie and Meredith didn't literally pull her out of bed, she'd probably still be there now.
Beyond being distraught over Monica's death, Amelia confessed to her inner circle that she blames herself for the whole situation. "If I had said no to the first surgery, none of this would have happened," she said, but Maggie and Meredith insisted that Amelia isn't the villain in this story. "Complications can happen for any reason," Maggie pointed out. "And sometimes for no reason at all."
Speaking of complications, read on for a breakdown of this week's biggest developments, from a surprising pregnancy to an even-more-surprising departure:
Maggie Is Pregnant!
Yes, Maggie primarily came to Seattle to console Amelia, but she also dropped a bomb (sorry, too soon?) on her nearest and dearest, revealing that she's pregnant!
Who's the father, you ask? Before you get too excited, Maggie said that it was just a random sperm donor, which leaves it up to us to give him a name. McDonor? Yes, that'll do. And no, Maggie still isn't sure whether she's going to tell her ex-husband. (Poor Winston, no one wanted to tell him anything this week!)
While Meredith and Amelia were both pleased as punch for Maggie, they also refrained from sugarcoating how difficult life can be as a single working mother. Meredith was especially frank about those difficulties, which isn't surprising considering she's still having nightmares about her own mother. She chose to end on a positive note, though, telling Maggie that the baby will bring her more joy and hope than she ever thought possible.
And how stunning was that final shot of Meredith and Maggie sitting on a bench in front of the carousel? Bravo!
Is Amelia Really Leaving Grey Sloan?
Now for the episode's big question mark: is Amelia scrubbing out? The hour ended with Amelia surprising Richard at the hospital, then surprising him again by floating the idea of a sabbatical. And can you blame her? Beyond everything she just experienced with Monica, she also hasn't taken a vacation day in four years. That's just self-harm.
So, where is Amelia off to? As she cryptically replied to Richard, she's going "somewhere my people are." (Any guesses?)
In other job-changing news, Richard agreed to take on some of Teddy's responsibilities while she decides whether she still wants to be a "suit," and Ben's quick thinking during a forklift-related emergency inspired Bailey to make him her new chief resident.
Simone's Secret Is Out!
The Lucas-Simone-Wes triangle reached new levels of awkwardness this week, and not just because Lucas initially brushed her off when she tried to speak with him. In fact, she probably wishes he kept avoiding her instead of what actually happened.
First, Lucas told Simone that he admires her for doing whatever she wants despite what other people think, which was sort of a compliment and a dig. But here's the real kicker: Simone once again argued that she didn't cheat on Lucas, reminding him that he was the one who broke up with her.
"I didn't plan it," she said, accidentally drawing attention to Wes, who was stalking Simone from a safe distance. Suddenly, a lightbulb went off in Lucas' head. "That guy, seriously?" he asked before storming off in a huff.
Honestly, we're just surprised it took Lucas this long to figure that out. Wes quite literally could not be more obvious about his interest in her.
Link's Rocky Road to Recovery
Following his near-death experience in last week's premiere, Link is now "rehabbing like a champ," or so he said at the top of the hour. The truth is that he's been pushing himself too hard and balancing a flurry of conflicting emotions, all of which came out during a heart-to-heart talk with Owen.
Not only is Link worried that he won't get to hold his twin girls, but he's mad about what happened to Monica, he's starting to hate his own body and, worst of all, he's becoming resentful of Jo for treating him like a patient... which he is. His frustration even boiled over into a tense moment with his wife, which immediately regretted.
In other very sad news, Jules had a panic attack while operating on a patient this week. And while Winston was able to calm her down, it's clear that the PTSD from losing Monica is real. So it was especially touching when Jules summoned her fellow second-years for a private memorial to properly mourn their fallen friend.
And less sad, but still sad: Owen doesn't want to stay in a hotel while he looks for a new place, so he appears to be crashing in a very familiar-looking trailer.
OK, you tell us: What did you think of this week's episode? Are you excited for Maggie? Where do you think Amelia is headed? And how do you feel about the latest development in the Lucas-Simone-Wes triangle? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Grey's below.