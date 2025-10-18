WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Countdown To Christmas Begins, Sabrina Carpenter On SNL And More

By Nick Caruso
A Royal Montana Christmas' Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie Hallmark Media

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Hallmark Channel kicks off Countdown to Christmas, Sabrina Carpenter returns to Studio 8H and Bianca Lawson seeks "The Widow's Payback."

Showtimes for October 18, 2025

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC

  • LSU vs. Vanderbilt (12 pm)
  • Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3:30 pm)
  • Tennessee vs. Alabama (7:30 pm)

CBS

  • Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (3:30 pm)

The CW

  • Washington State vs. Virginia (6:30 pm)
  • Lafayette vs. Oregon State (10 pm)

ESPN

  • Georgia Tech vs. Duke (12 pm)
  • Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (3:30 pm)
  • Texas vs. Kentucky (7 pm)
  • Florida State vs. Stanford (10:30 pm)

Fox

  • Washington vs. Michigan (12 pm)
  • Texas Tech vs. Arizona State (4 pm)
  • Utah vs. BYU (8 pm)

    NBC

    • USC vs. Notre Dame (7:30 pm)

    Peacock

    • Michigan State vs. Indiana (3:30 pm)
    • Penn State vs. Iowa (7 pm)

    TNT

    • West Virginia vs. UCF (1 pm)
      ET

      A Christmas Prayer

      Great American Family TV-MOVIE PREMIERE

      A children's book illustrator (Shae Robins) rediscovers her creativity and faith while unknowingly answering a widowed father's (Christopher Russell) Christmas wish for love and healing.

      A Royal Montana Christmas

      Hallmark Channel TV-MOVIE PREMIERE

      A princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie).

      The Widow's Payback

      Lifetime TV-MOVIE PREMIERE

      To bring her husband's killer (Kheon Clarke) to justice, a widow (Bianca Lawson) infiltrates his inner circle. 

      ET

      Have I Got News for You

      CNN

      Comedian Gianmarco Soresi and journalist Julia Ioffe join the panel. 

      ET

      48 Hours

      CBS

      Heather Snyder, the ex-wife of murdered Washington D.C. photographer Joe Shymanski, is interviewed by Nikki Battiste. 

      ET

      Austin City Limits

      PBS

      My Morning Jacket is inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame.

      ET

      Saturday Night Live

      NBC

      Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter pulls double duty as host and musical guest.

