What To Watch Saturday: Countdown To Christmas Begins, Sabrina Carpenter On SNL And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Hallmark Channel kicks off Countdown to Christmas, Sabrina Carpenter returns to Studio 8H and Bianca Lawson seeks "The Widow's Payback."
Showtimes for October 18, 2025
College Football
ABC
- LSU vs. Vanderbilt (12 pm)
- Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3:30 pm)
- Tennessee vs. Alabama (7:30 pm)
CBS
- Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (3:30 pm)
The CW
- Washington State vs. Virginia (6:30 pm)
- Lafayette vs. Oregon State (10 pm)
ESPN
- Georgia Tech vs. Duke (12 pm)
- Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (3:30 pm)
- Texas vs. Kentucky (7 pm)
- Florida State vs. Stanford (10:30 pm)
Fox
- Washington vs. Michigan (12 pm)
- Texas Tech vs. Arizona State (4 pm)
- Utah vs. BYU (8 pm)
NBC
- USC vs. Notre Dame (7:30 pm)
Peacock
- Michigan State vs. Indiana (3:30 pm)
- Penn State vs. Iowa (7 pm)
TNT
- West Virginia vs. UCF (1 pm)
A Christmas Prayer
A children's book illustrator (Shae Robins) rediscovers her creativity and faith while unknowingly answering a widowed father's (Christopher Russell) Christmas wish for love and healing.
A Royal Montana Christmas
A princess (Fiona Gubelmann) escapes to a Montana ranch and falls for a rugged guide (Warren Christie).
The Widow's Payback
To bring her husband's killer (Kheon Clarke) to justice, a widow (Bianca Lawson) infiltrates his inner circle.
Have I Got News for You
Comedian Gianmarco Soresi and journalist Julia Ioffe join the panel.
48 Hours
Heather Snyder, the ex-wife of murdered Washington D.C. photographer Joe Shymanski, is interviewed by Nikki Battiste.
Austin City Limits
My Morning Jacket is inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame.
Saturday Night Live
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter pulls double duty as host and musical guest.