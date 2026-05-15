WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Dutton Ranch Premiere, Outlander Ends, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, May 15, 2026 Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" debuts, "Outlander" airs its series finale, and Lisa Ann Walter's stand-up special hits Hulu.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for May 15, 2026

ET

Couples Therapy

Paramount+ NINE-EPISODE BINGE

Season 5 premiere: Dr. Guralnik counsels four new couples in crisis, navigating stark political differences, an autism diagnosis, and teenage sweethearts who may have outgrown their relationship. 

The Crash

Netflix

A teen slams her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend — but what seems like a tragic accident soon becomes a murder case in the streamer's latest documentary.

Dutton Ranch

Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: In this "Yellowstone" spin-off, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler collide with a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. (Also airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m.)

For All Mankind

Apple TV

The Titan crew weighs a risky move, while Mars struggles to keep up morale.

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident

Hulu

The comedian navigates the many ups and downs that come with accidents both small and large.

Rivals

Hulu FIRST THREE EPISODES

Season 2 premiere: The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+

The Bracket 1 queens pitch products on the Home Spooky Network. 

Your Friends & Neighbors

Apple TV

Coop and Sam attend a wild weekend at Ashe’s Hamptons estate; Mel takes things too far in her battle with the neighbors.

ET

Celebrity Jeopardy!

ABC

Season 4 finale: The winner is crowned.

Outlander

Starz

Series finale: Jamie and Claire must protect the home that they've made for themselves and trust in the love that binds them.

Sheriff Country

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Sheriff Fox aids a federal investigation into a high-stakes case involving alleged interstate crime and a web of local land deals; country singer Maren Morris guest-stars.

ET

Fire Country

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues.

The Last Woodsmen

Discovery Channel

Season 3 premiere: Jared gambles his company on a ruthless deal to grab a legendary timber claim, but facing busted gear, brutal terrain, and cutthroat rivals, he's in a war for survival and the crown.

ET

Amadeus

Starz

Tragedy falls upon the Mozarts and their newborn baby, after Salieri meddles in their marriage, declaring war on God.

ET

Boston Blue

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny, and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve.

The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd

History

Season 3 finale: From a French tailor who leaps off the Eiffel Tower to a man struck by lightning more times than should be humanly possible, these perilous wagers with death are as shocking as they are unbelievable.

Recommended