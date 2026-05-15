What To Watch Friday: Dutton Ranch Premiere, Outlander Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" debuts, "Outlander" airs its series finale, and Lisa Ann Walter's stand-up special hits Hulu.
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Showtimes for May 15, 2026
Couples Therapy
Season 5 premiere: Dr. Guralnik counsels four new couples in crisis, navigating stark political differences, an autism diagnosis, and teenage sweethearts who may have outgrown their relationship.
The Crash
A teen slams her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend — but what seems like a tragic accident soon becomes a murder case in the streamer's latest documentary.
Dutton Ranch
Series premiere: In this "Yellowstone" spin-off, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler collide with a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. (Also airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m.)
For All Mankind
The Titan crew weighs a risky move, while Mars struggles to keep up morale.
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident
The comedian navigates the many ups and downs that come with accidents both small and large.
Rivals
Season 2 premiere: The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The Bracket 1 queens pitch products on the Home Spooky Network.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Coop and Sam attend a wild weekend at Ashe’s Hamptons estate; Mel takes things too far in her battle with the neighbors.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
Season 4 finale: The winner is crowned.
Outlander
Series finale: Jamie and Claire must protect the home that they've made for themselves and trust in the love that binds them.
Sheriff Country
Sheriff Fox aids a federal investigation into a high-stakes case involving alleged interstate crime and a web of local land deals; country singer Maren Morris guest-stars.
Fire Country
When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues.
The Last Woodsmen
Season 3 premiere: Jared gambles his company on a ruthless deal to grab a legendary timber claim, but facing busted gear, brutal terrain, and cutthroat rivals, he's in a war for survival and the crown.
Amadeus
Tragedy falls upon the Mozarts and their newborn baby, after Salieri meddles in their marriage, declaring war on God.
Boston Blue
A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny, and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve.
The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd
Season 3 finale: From a French tailor who leaps off the Eiffel Tower to a man struck by lightning more times than should be humanly possible, these perilous wagers with death are as shocking as they are unbelievable.