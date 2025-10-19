What To Watch Sunday: CBS Hits The Road, Tracker Is Back, Task Wraps And More
On TV this Sunday: "Task" wraps on HBO, Jensen Ackles returns to "Tracker," and CBS launches new music competition "The Road."
Showtimes for October 19, 2025
Tulsa King
Dwight launches his bourbon brand amid rising tensions, as Dunmire schemes to crash the launch and sabotage the event.
A Christmas Angel Match
Christmas angels (Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres) find love while working together on Earth.
The Simpsons
The town is menaced by a mysterious murdering monster, Krusty has a demonic special guest on his live Halloween special and Springfield faces a post-apocalyptic future.
Tracker
Season 3 premiere: As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark and David start a coffee shop in the garage; Tammy and Hank struggle to keep Mernft Man from bothering customers.
Billy the Kid
Garrett and his posse relentlessly pursue Billy and the Regulators and after a tense stand-off, several close allies are forced to choose between loyalty and survival.
Krapopolis
A baby arrives in a basket; Deliria encroaches on Apollo's turf; Tyrannis throws a potluck.
Maigret
Maigret's search for a missing social media influencer is derailed when he is ordered to investigate death threats against billionaire Ferdinand Fumal.
The Road
Series premiere: Emerging musicians take the stage as opening acts for Keith Urban, as they compete for $250,000 and a recording contract.
Task
Limited series finale: The now-disbanded Task Force members continue to seek answers; as the Dark Hearts mobilize to cover their tracks, a shocking revelation leads them to a final confrontation.
Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread
Tony travels to the French port town of Marseille to learn more about the story of his father's immigration.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Season 3 finale: Our heroes fight to protect the people they love.
Bob's Burgers
Teddy takes a handyman job next door to the restaurant and finds himself trapped inside a store full of spooky antiques.
The Chair Company
Ron aids in Natalie's wedding preparation and continues to try to solve the problem.
New Orleans: Soul of a City
The voices of its modern greats spotlight the singular struggle of New Orleanian African Americans.