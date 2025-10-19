WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: CBS Hits The Road, Tracker Is Back, Task Wraps And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 Lauren "Lo" Smith/CBS

On TV this Sunday: "Task" wraps on HBO, Jensen Ackles returns to "Tracker," and CBS launches new music competition "The Road."

Showtimes for October 19, 2025

ET

Tulsa King

Paramount+

Dwight launches his bourbon brand amid rising tensions, as Dunmire schemes to crash the launch and sabotage the event.

ET

A Christmas Angel Match

Hallmark Channel TV-MOVIE PREMIERE

Christmas angels (Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres) find love while working together on Earth.

The Simpsons

Fox TREEHOUSE OF HORROR

The town is menaced by a mysterious murdering monster, Krusty has a demonic special guest on his live Halloween special and Springfield faces a post-apocalyptic future.

Tracker

CBS PART 1 OF 2

Season 3 premiere: As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Jensen Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients.

ET

Universal Basic Guys

Fox

Mark and David start a coffee shop in the garage; Tammy and Hank struggle to keep Mernft Man from bothering customers.

ET

Billy the Kid

MGM+

Garrett and his posse relentlessly pursue Billy and the Regulators and after a tense stand-off, several close allies are forced to choose between loyalty and survival.

Krapopolis

Fox

A baby arrives in a basket; Deliria encroaches on Apollo's turf; Tyrannis throws a potluck.

Maigret

PBS

Maigret's search for a missing social media influencer is derailed when he is ordered to investigate death threats against billionaire Ferdinand Fumal.

The Road

CBS

Series premiere: Emerging musicians take the stage as opening acts for Keith Urban, as they compete for $250,000 and a recording contract.

Task

HBO

Limited series finale: The now-disbanded Task Force members continue to seek answers; as the Dark Hearts mobilize to cover their tracks, a shocking revelation leads them to a final confrontation.

Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread

CNN

Tony travels to the French port town of Marseille to learn more about the story of his father's immigration.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC

Season 3 finale: Our heroes fight to protect the people they love.

ET

Bob's Burgers

Fox

Teddy takes a handyman job next door to the restaurant and finds himself trapped inside a store full of spooky antiques.

ET

The Chair Company

HBO

Ron aids in Natalie's wedding preparation and continues to try to solve the problem.

New Orleans: Soul of a City

CNN

The voices of its modern greats spotlight the singular struggle of New Orleanian African Americans.

