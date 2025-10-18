Daytime Emmys 2025: General Hospital Wins Again For Best Drama Series — See Winners List
This year's Daytime Emmys have been handed out, and a familiar name sits on top of the daytime drama heap.
ABC's "General Hospital" won the Emmy for best daytime drama series for the fifth straight year at Friday's ceremony, which was broadcast online at watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys app. "GH" also took home awards for lead actress in a daytime drama (Nancy Lee Grahn) and supporting actor (Jonathan Jackson) as well as writing and directing. (And in case you're wondering why CBS' new soap "Beyond the Gates" wasn't nominated for anything? It's not eligible until next year.)
In the daytime talk categories, "Live With Kelly and Mark" won for best talk show, with Drew Barrymore winning for best host. "Delicious Miss Brown" and "Hot Bench" also took home Emmys in the culinary and courtroom categories. Read on to see a list of winners from select categories at the 2025 Daytime Emmys, and tell us who you would've voted for in a comment below!
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
"Days of Our Lives," Peacock
"General Hospital," ABC — WINNER
"The Young and the Restless," CBS
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Sharon Case (Sharon, "The Young and the Restless")
Eileen Davidson (Ashley, "The Young and the Restless")
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, "The Young and the Restless")
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, "General Hospital") — WINNER
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, "The Young and the Restless")
Laura Wright (Carly, "General Hospital")
LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Peter Bergman (Jack, "The Young and the Restless")
Eric Martsolf (Brady, "Days of Our Lives")
Greg Rikaart (Leo, "Days of Our Lives")
Paul Telfer (Xander, "Days of Our Lives") — WINNER
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, "General Hospital")
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, "Days of Our Lives")
Courtney Hope (Sally, "The Young and the Restless")
Kate Mansi (Kristina, "General Hospital")
Emily O'Brien (Theresa, "Days of Our Lives")
Susan Walters (Diane, "The Young and the Restless") — WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Tajh Bellow (TJ, "General Hospital")
Blake Berris (Everett, "Days of Our Lives")
Michael Graziadei (Daniel, "The Young and the Restless")
Gregory Harrison (Gregory, "General Hospital")
Jonathan Jackson (Lucky, "General Hospital") — WINNER
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Linden Ashby (Cameron, "The Young and the Restless")
Clint Howard (Tom, "The Bold and the Beautiful")
Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze, "General Hospital")
Alley Mills (Heather, "General Hospital") — WINNER
Valarie Pettiford (Amy, "The Young and the Restless")
Avery Kristen Pohl (Esme, "General Hospital")
WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
"Days of Our Lives," Peacock
"General Hospital," ABC — WINNER
"The Young and the Restless," CBS
DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
"Days of Our Lives," Peacock
"General Hospital," ABC — WINNER
"The Young and the Restless," CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
"The Drew Barrymore Show"
"The Jennifer Hudson Show"
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
"Live With Kelly and Mark" — WINNER
"The View"
DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore, "The Drew Barrymore Show" — WINNER
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, "TODAY With Hoda and Jenna"
Kelly Clarkson, "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, "Live With Kelly and Mark"
Jennifer Hudson, "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
"Access Hollywood"
"E! News"
"Entertainment Tonight" — WINNER
"Extra"
CULINARY INSTRUCTIONAL SERIES
"Be My Guest With Ina Garten," Food Network
"Delicious Miss Brown," Food Network — WINNER
"Emeril Cooks," Roku
"Lidia's Kitchen," PBS
"Selena + Restaurant," Food Network
CULINARY HOST
Kardea Brown, "Delicious Miss Brown" — WINNER
Joanna Gaines, "Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines"
Ina Garten, "Be My Guest With Ina Garten"
Emeril Lagasse, "Emeril Cooks"
Michael Symon, "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out"
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
"America's Court With Judge Kevin Ross"
"Divorce Court"
"Hot Bench" — WINNER
"Judy Justice"
"Justice for the People With Judge Milian"
"We the People With Judge Lauren Lake"