Daytime Emmys 2025: General Hospital Wins Again For Best Drama Series — See Winners List

This year's Daytime Emmys have been handed out, and a familiar name sits on top of the daytime drama heap.

ABC's "General Hospital" won the Emmy for best daytime drama series for the fifth straight year at Friday's ceremony, which was broadcast online at watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys app. "GH" also took home awards for lead actress in a daytime drama (Nancy Lee Grahn) and supporting actor (Jonathan Jackson) as well as writing and directing. (And in case you're wondering why CBS' new soap "Beyond the Gates" wasn't nominated for anything? It's not eligible until next year.)

In the daytime talk categories, "Live With Kelly and Mark" won for best talk show, with Drew Barrymore winning for best host. "Delicious Miss Brown" and "Hot Bench" also took home Emmys in the culinary and courtroom categories. Read on to see a list of winners from select categories at the 2025 Daytime Emmys, and tell us who you would've voted for in a comment below!