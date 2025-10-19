SNL Video: Domingo Returns To Sing Along With Sabrina Carpenter — Watch

You can't have a season of "Saturday Night Live" without inviting Domingo along for the ride, can you?

Marcello Hernández reprised his role as the seductive vacation fling in Saturday's episode of "SNL," joining host Sabrina Carpenter for another very public confession — in song!

The sketch saw Chloe Fineman's Kelsey once again trying to convince her husband Matthew (Andrew Dismukes) that she's not interested in Domingo... even though her friends have a lot of evidence to the contrary. It was Matthew's 30th birthday party, so naturally, Kelsey's pal (played by Carpenter) led an off-key singalong about Kelsey's recent girls' trip to Nashville — when Kelsey disappeared "in a bikini" and holding "two grand in cash." Hmmm, nothing suspicious there.

Matthew started to catch on that something was up when the girls' second song was also all about Domingo — and when it revealed Kelsey got a Brazilian in anticipation of reuniting with her forbidden love. Then, as if summoned, Domingo showed up to join in on the fun, singing to Kelsey: "I know that you took a vow/But I am so well-endowed..." Kelsey joined him for some friendly twerking, too. Nothing to worry about here, Matthew.

