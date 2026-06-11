What To Watch Thursday: FIFA World Cup Begins, Stanley Cup Final Game 5, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: The FIFA World Cup kicks off, the Stanley Cup Final continues, and "Sweet Magnolias" returns for Season 5.
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Showtimes for June 11, 2026
Criminal Minds: Evolution
The team investigates murders where couples are terrorized — but only one is killed.
Sweet Magnolias
Season 5 premiere: With wedding bells on the horizon, the Magnolias chase a shared dream, explore the world beyond Serenity, and lift each other up amid a summer of change.
The Terror
Season 3 finale: A big storm hits and the power goes out; everyone is trapped inside.
FIFA World Cup
The tournament kicks off with Mexico vs. South Africa (3 p.m. on Fox) and South Korea vs. Czechia (10 p.m. on FS1).
Bonnaroo Livestream
Enjoy select performances from the Tennessee music festival from the comfort of your own home.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
As the Boston trip wraps up, the meatballs are down for the count; Mike makes a pitch, and Vinny pulls a prank.
Scrabble
Contestants compete in an epic word battle for a chance to play for $10,000.
Stanley Cup Final
The Golden Knights and Hurricanes are tied 2-2 heading into the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.
Surviving Earth
The eight-part docuseries celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today.
Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny
Examine Operation Halyard, where villagers and resistance fighters built an airstrip by hand to spirit stranded airmen out of Nazi territory, and Operation Mount Hope, which saw American forces steal a Soviet helicopter from the African desert under cover of darkness.
Trivial Pursuit
A hockey enthusiast and bar trivia player face off in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
Wrexham AFC plays three high-stakes matches in seven days, including hosting legendary Premier League club Chelsea; Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds prepare to broadcast a match.