Tulsa King's Dwight Has A Close Call — Can He Survive Another? Read Recap
Should we be surprised that the first big party Dwight Manfredi throws in Tulsa ends with a near-shootout and a body count?
This week's "Tulsa King" finds The General and his crew celebrating the grand opening of Montague Distillery, an event that comes to an abrupt end when Jeremiah Dunmire decides that his competition is getting a little too close for (southern) comfort. The Tyrant of Tulsa yells a lot and takes an ax to a cask — and he doesn't even know about the bloody dead body in the cellar.
And then, as if Dwight's day already hasn't gone badly enough, a member of his extended crew visits with a sobering warning. Normally, these kind of interactions roll right off Dwight's back like water off a heavily armed duck. But this time, the conversation leaves Dwight highly unsettled. Has Manfredi gotten himself into something far deeper than he anticipated?
Read on for the highlights of "On the Rocks."
New York Is Getting Wise (Guys)
On the day of Montague Distillery's planned opening, Jeremiah Dunmire summons the state's attorney general to his study. After reminding the politician that the Dunmires underwrote his campaign, Jeremiah orders him to send an inspector to the distillery "and shut that filthy event down." If that doesn't happen, he threatens, things will get very bad.
Elsewhere, Vince calls Bill from New York, asking questions about Dwight's booze business. Bevilaqua tells him to buzz off, but no dice: "Quiet Ray asked this, not me," Vince says. "He's a curious man." Though Bill doesn't give Vince anything, he immediately finds Dwight to let him know what's up. "Quiet Ray wants me to turn on you, capice?" he says. Then, in quick succession, he mentions that one of his wire places just got raided and that Armand is still missing — might he have flipped and started helping the feds? Dwight is annoyed with all of it, and slightly distracted by the upcoming opening, but Bill wants him to pay attention, because a war with New York is entirely possible.
Deacon Makes Contact
Soon after, Dexter Deacon — aka the weird dude Musso made Dwight talk to at the watch-repair shop — calls: He wants to meet that day. Dwight turns him down... and immediately gets a call from Musso after he hangs up. (Yep, the feds are tapping The General's phone.) Musso wastes no words as he demands that Dwight call back and agree to the meeting, then he sends along some horrible photos of dead bodies at the scene of one of Deacon's bombings. Dwight does as he is told.
The General and the bomber meet at the Bred-2-Buck, with Deacon saying (in that super creepy quiet voice of his) that he likes to know as much as possible about his clients. Dwight doesn't have time for this — he's forced into the role of mafioso-looking-to-hire-a-killer, remember, and he's also late for the distillery party — so he pushes Deacon to get down to business. The terrorist asks a lot of questions about the size of the desired blast and the identity of its intended target. "Dunmire?" he asks in surprise after Dwight tells him. "The bourbon maker?" Then he quotes a price of $500,000, with half paid before the work gets started. Irked, Dwight goes into the bar's backroom and pulls the bills from a safe, delivering them to Deacon in a satchel.
"You're not a fed, are ya?" Deacon asks right before he leaves... then says he was just joking. Hmm... Either way, Dwight is NOT amused.
Party Crashers
The distillery event gets underway while Dwight's still en route. A health inspector (aka Dunmire's handiwork) shows up and insists on conducting his review during the party; when he goes into the cask room and crouches close to the ground, muttering about all of the infractions he sees, Bigfoot takes matters into his own giant hands and loosens one of the top barrels so it falls on the guy. But it doesn't just fall on him: The vessel, which is full of bourbon and therefore incredibly heavy, smushes the man to a pulp — killing him.
Goodie is incensed. Mitch ultimately decides that, because there were no witnesses, they'll treat the incident as though it were an accident. And with that sorted, the men go back to the bash.
Cleo makes a toast. Everyone tries the Montague bourbon. Dwight eventually shows up, just as Thresher — who was there because Margaret said it would be good for him to gladhand the influencers on the invite list — takes off in a huff. And then a bunch of cop cars scream onto the property, sirens and lights going, and Jeremiah drives up, as well.
Dunmire jumps out of his car and yells that Manfredi stole the formula for the bourbon. "Step up here and taste the truth!" he cries, as Cole takes an ax to the barrel from which they've been serving. Bourbon flows out, guns are drawn, and the police start yelling for everyone to holster their weapons. Dunmire makes sure everyone knows that the attorney general is with him. "We ain't done!" he screams as he hops back in his car and gets outta there.
'That's Never Gonna Happen'
"They're gonna write that we're lowlifes," Joanne worries after everyone is gone. (Side note: Given how unhinged Dunmire sounded, I'd argue that none of the influencers are going to be focusing their content on Manfredi & Co.) Dwight rallies the troops, telling them that they'll "try again" if they have to. "If you think we lost, then that means you think he won," he says. "That's never gonna happen."
After he sends everyone home, Mitch and Goodie take their boss to see what befell the inspector. He's on board with the cover story they cooked up, and they leave the body there for Bodhi to "find" and call in during his morning rounds.
Dwight has been home for a while when there's a knock at the door. He grabs his gun and warily approaches, only to find Bill on the front stoop. Bevilaqua wants to know where Dwight went before he showed up at the distillery, and he knows Dwight is lying when he says he went home, because Bill had him followed. He knows Dwight met with Deacon, but he doesn't know who Deacon is. Because Bill is Bill, he's instantly sure that he's getting squeezed out of some sort of deal, and he also kinda suspects that Dwight was behind the raid on his establishment.
"What are you saying, that I'm a f—king rat?!" Dwight yells, sticking the muzzle of his weapon into Bill's chest. Bill keeps his cool (for once) and points out that if the situation was turned, and Bill was acting as squirrelly as Dwight has been, Dwight would kill him with zero hesitation. "But I didn't," Bill says, then leaves.
Joanne, who overheard everything, immediately asks her brother what's going on. Shaken more than he wants to let on, Dwight says they'll talk later.
But wait! After Bill leaves Manfredi's, two SUVs approach and expertly box in his car. Men in tactical gear with big guns get out and surround Bill's car, demanding that he put his hands on the wheel.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!