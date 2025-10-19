Tulsa King's Dwight Has A Close Call — Can He Survive Another? Read Recap

Should we be surprised that the first big party Dwight Manfredi throws in Tulsa ends with a near-shootout and a body count?

This week's "Tulsa King" finds The General and his crew celebrating the grand opening of Montague Distillery, an event that comes to an abrupt end when Jeremiah Dunmire decides that his competition is getting a little too close for (southern) comfort. The Tyrant of Tulsa yells a lot and takes an ax to a cask — and he doesn't even know about the bloody dead body in the cellar.

And then, as if Dwight's day already hasn't gone badly enough, a member of his extended crew visits with a sobering warning. Normally, these kind of interactions roll right off Dwight's back like water off a heavily armed duck. But this time, the conversation leaves Dwight highly unsettled. Has Manfredi gotten himself into something far deeper than he anticipated?

Read on for the highlights of "On the Rocks."