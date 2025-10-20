The Kitchen Cancelled At Food Network After 10 Years

"The Kitchen" is officially closing.

Food Network has cancelled the weekend talk show after more than 10 years on the air, Variety reports. The final episode will air Saturday, Dec. 13 at 11 am ET.

The series, which premiered in January 2014, is co-hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and recurring guest host Alex Guarnaschelli. Over the course of 40 seasons, the group has spent each episode discussing topics such as recipes, food trends and family meal tips.

"For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make 'The Kitchen' a delicious way to spend an hour," Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala said in a statement to Variety. "Everyone knows all good parties end up in 'The Kitchen,' where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we've got 12 years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team's hard work during one final holiday season."

The show's cancellation comes as the network is evaluating its programming ahead of the new year, and as Warner Bros. Discovery forges ahead with its intention to separate the business' linear channels from the streaming services and studio.

