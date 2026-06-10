What To Watch Wednesday: Every Year After Binge, All The Queen's Men's End Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: It's the beginning of the end for "All the Queen's Men," "The Floor" crowns a winner, and Prime Video delivers another YA adaptation with "Every Year After."
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Showtimes for June 10, 2026
All the Queen's Men
Final season premiere: Everyone in Madam's inner circle is determined to uncover the identity of her mysterious shooter.
Criminal Record
Season 2 finale: June and Hegarty must work together to stop the danger already set in motion.
Every Year After
Series premiere: Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett star as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story in this adaptation of the Carley Fortune YA novel "Every Summer After."
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Paula's investigation leads her, Rudy, and Geri into a terrifying standoff; Mallory crosses legal lines in the custody battle.
The Other Bennet Sister
In the Lake District, Mary finds herself courted by two suitors.
Outlast: The Jungle
Series premiere: Sixteen strangers are forced to survive in teams while battling extreme conditions, shifting alliances, and each other for a chance to win $1 million.
The Oval
Eli makes an unwavering plea deal that will protect him and Allan; Nancy, fearful for her life, relies on Sharon to save her from Kareem.
The Rest Is Football
Series premiere: Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis, and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.
Brilliant Minds
Wolf becomes fascinated with a patient at Hudson Oaks displaying signs of being possessed; Carol and Thorne help newlyweds who are struggling with their sex life.
The Floor
Season 5 finale: The remaining 17 players are ready to leave everything on the floor for a shot at winning the $250,000 prize.
The Valley
Zack invites everyone to Mexico; Brittany drops shocking news about Brandon; Lala confronts Nia, Janet takes on Luke, and Jesse leaves Michelle in tears.
NBA Finals
The New York Knicks are up 2-1 against the San Antonio Spurs heading into the fourth game in the best-of-seven series.
Southern Hospitality
Brad and Emmy have a raw conversation; Joe and Maddi navigate accusations about their future; Lake drops a shocking rumor about Mia.