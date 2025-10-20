Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Finds Himself In A Hairy Situation On Murder In A Small Town — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tyler Posey is facing a hairy situation in broad daylight.

The "Teen Wolf" vet will guest-star in Tuesday's episode of Fox's "Murder in a Small Town," playing Ryan, a former party boy turned holistic health aficionado who is desperate to leave behind a reckless past.

In the exclusive clip above, Posey's character ends up face-to-face with Karl after his best friend Jack is shot, though Ryan doesn't appear to be a suspect. Instead, he offers the sheriff some background on the victim that might help the investigation, revealing that Jack's own daughter died in a mysterious accident just a few years prior.

The episode, which airs Tuesday at 8/7c, follows the investigation into the attempted murder of Posey's pal Jack after his body is discovered by a troubled high schooler in the woods. "While trying to find the culprit and the missing weapon, Karl and the team uncover evidence in an unsolved case involving the victim's daughter from years ago," per the official logline. "As the detective force connects details between the two crimes, Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths around Gibsons."

In addition to Posey, Season 2 of the Fox drama has welcomed "Law & Order" star Camryn Manheim, and featured the late "Fresh Prince" vet Malcolm-Jamal Warner in his final on-screen performance.

After you've watched the sneak peek featuring the "Teen Wolf" star, hit the comments with your predictions for Tuesday's episode!