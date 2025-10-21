What To Watch Tuesday: NBA On NBC, Wicked Night On Dancing With The Stars And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: NBA tips off on NBC, "Dancing With the Stars" heads to Oz and "Teen Wolf" vet Tyler Posey visits "Murder in a Small Town."
Showtimes for October 21, 2025
Chad Powers
The Catfish are 5-0, Chad Powers is a superstar, and ESPN wants to feature him on College Gameday — what could go wrong?
Michelle Wolf: The Well
The comedian gets real about white women, serial killers and adjusting to motherhood in this stand-up special.
Only Murders in the Building
Told through the lens of one annoying robot who may hold the keys to more secrets than anyone realized — the Arconia throws one last party.
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?
The documentary presents an investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada's first Major League Baseball team — and who was ultimately responsible.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
The competition dances through life as the remaining couples step into the Ozdust Ballroom for a "Wicked"-themed night; film director Jon M. Chu guest-judges.
Murder in a Small Town
Karl and his team find details connecting two unsolved crimes; Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths in Gibsons; Tyler Posey guest-stars.
NCIS
Parker's pursuit of vengeance for his father's murder could have deadly consequences — and his sister (Nancy Travis) is faced with an impossible choice.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather has a heart-to-heart with Angie about the blowup at Whitney's party; Bronwyn struggles to make Todd care about the lives of her fellow cast members.
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
In this documentary, after Renaud becomes the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine, his brother recovers his body and his final recordings, and brings them back to their childhood home in Arkansas.
Doc
A popular weight loss medication reveals the cracks in a couple's relationship; two sisters face an unexpected diagnosis.
The Lowdown
Lee searches for a street hustler.
NCIS: Origins
When the body of a college swimmer washes up on the beach, the team must determine if it was an accident or murder; Gibbs prepares for his first interrogation.
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition
Series premiere: "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Angie Katsanevas swaps lives with an off-the-grid homesteader whose family lives without electricity, running water or rules.
High Potential
It's almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion.
NCIS: Sydney
Concerned about Blue, Doc breaks into her apartment, where DeShawn and Evie make a shocking discovery about one of their own.