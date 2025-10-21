Shrinking Sets Season 3 Release Date On Apple TV — Plus, See First Photos

The therapists are (almost) back in session: "Shrinking," Apple TV's dramedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will kick off its 11-episode Season 3 with a one-hour premiere on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. It will then air one episode weekly on Wednesdays through its finale, which will release April 8.

Created by Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") and Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso") alongside Segel, "Shrinking" follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own.

Also back for Season 3 are Christa Miller ("Cougar Town"), Jessica Williams ("The Daily Show"), Luke Tennie ("Players"), Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty"), Lukita Maxwell ("Generation") and Ted McGinley ("Married... With Children"). Guest stars for the upcoming run include Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Sherry Cola, Isabella Gomez, Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox. Daniels is set to play Jimmy's father, while Fox's character details remain under wraps.

With Season 2 having tackled the theme of forgiveness, Season 3 will examine what moving on looks like for the gang, Lawrence told TVLine, whether they're welcoming a new baby into their home (Brian and Charlie), bracing oneself for a worsening condition (Paul) or trying to grow up without the presence of a parent (Alice). And despite the show originally being pitched as three seasons, that doesn't necessarily mean the end is nigh. "If we're lucky enough and Apple seems excited to keep making the show, we'll come up with a new story," the writer/director said.

"Shrinking" fans: Are you excited to see more of Jimmy and his friends? See some first photos from the new season below, then sound off in the comments!

Apple TV

