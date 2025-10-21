Save The Dates: Project Runway Renewed For Season 22, Is It Cake? Returns For The Holidays And More

In fashion, one day you're in and the next you're... renewed! Freeform has officially ordered "Project Runway" for Season 22, TVLine has confirmed.

Heidi Klum will once again serve as the show's hostess while also weighing in on the runway looks. Christian Siriano will return to mentor the contestants, and Law Roach and Nina Garcia will continue to judge the heck out of them.

Freeform is the third home for the long-running reality competition show, which originally aired for five seasons (2004–2008) on Bravo, followed by 11 more seasons (2009–2017) on Lifetime. "Project Runway" then returned to Bravo for another three seasons (2019–2023) before ultimately relocating to Freeform in 2025. Season 21 wrapped in September, crowning Veejay Floresca as the winner. (Read a full recap!)

A specific release date has not been set, but "Project Runway" Season 22 is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

In other scheduling news...

* "It Is Cake? Holiday" will return to Netflix with three 40-minute episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 25, TVLine has learned. Hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Mikey Day, the season will welcome back three "Is It Cake?" vets alongside "three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes," the official logline reads. "Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale."

* The six-episode third season of "Blue Lights" will premiere Thursday, Nov. 13 on BritBox, with episodes dropping weekly until the finale on Dec. 18, TVLine has learned. "Two years into their jobs as response officers Grace, Annie and Tommy are accustomed to life under the blue lights," reads the official logline. "But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organized crime. The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before." Watch a new trailer below:

* "His & Hers," a Netflix limited series starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, will premiere all six episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8, TVLine has learned. Adapted from the Alice Feeney novel of the same name, the Atlanta-set series follows a reclusive news anchor named Anna (Thompson). "When she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers," reads the official logline. "Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: 'His & Hers,' which means someone is always lying."

* A24's "Eddington," starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler and Emma Stone, will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Friday, Nov. 14, TVLine has learned. The film will make its linear debut on HBO on Saturday, Nov. 15 (8/7c). Written and directed by Ari Aster, the action centers around a "standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.," per the official logline.