What To Watch Wednesday: Gen V And Love Is Blind Finales, Harlan Coben's Lazarus And More
On TV this Wednesday: "Gen V" wraps its sophomore run, "Love Is Blind" makes it to the altar and "Harlan Coben's Lazarus" premieres.
Showtimes for Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Gen V
Season 2 finale: Our heroes are in an epic battle against an opponent that makes them wonder — will they ever make it to graduation?
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.
Harlan Coben's Lazarus
Series premiere: A man (Sam Claflin) returns home after his father's suicide and is drawn into disturbing experiences and a string of cold cases tied to his sister's long-unsolved death.
Loot
After Molly is deepfaked, she scrambles to restore her reputation by accepting an award at a charity cricket match in England.
Love Is Blind
Season 9 finale: The remaining couples walk down the aisle where they'll decide to say "I do," or walk away from each other forever.
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
The three-part docuseries tells the story of a brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino that plunged '90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed.
The Morning Show
Stella prepares for a make-or-break 2024 Games presentation during tense talent negotiations.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
As Paul and Maggie struggle with Gloria’s absence, Alex continues to deal with fallout from the boat crash; Mandy uncovers a new case with alleged ties to the Murdaugh family.
Riot Women
Series premiere: Five menopausal women — played by Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.
Slow Horses
Lamb debriefs River and Coe; Roddy is pulled in to help decipher a piece of code as the destabilization strategy nears its final stage.
The Challenge
The challengers are sent on the heist of a century to collect a key using haystacks; one team's performance is shocking to everyone.
Chicago Med
Charles races to convince a patient to accept treatment before it's too late; Frost bonds with a young girl battling immunodeficiency; Lenox makes a chilling discovery.
The Floor
In the latest trivia battle, promises are broken, alliances are betrayed and justice is delivered.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When an investigative journalist is killed in a transit skywalk, Graff and Bateman unearth a sinister election campaign, with multiple motives — and more murders — to unpack.
Shifting Gears
When a raccoon appears in the Parkers' yard, Matt sees a chance to teach Carter a lesson about facing his fears; Riley goes on her first post-divorce date.
Survivor
One castaway's scheming gets them into hot water; two contestants are sent on a grueling journey; one player's missteps leaves one of their tribemates hungry for revenge.
Abbott Elementary
Gregory steps in to host game night at his apartment; Mr. Johnson, Ava, Barbara and Melissa head to the DMV to renew their licenses.
99 to Beat
The 48 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple and hilarious games in challenges like we've never seen before.
Chicago Fire
Firehouse 51 bands together after a devastating fire catches them off guard; Vasquez continues his quest for answers; Violet and Novak face an unexpected roadblock.
The Golden Bachelor
It's hometowns week, and Mel's journey takes him across the country to see his final three women in Las Vegas, Denver and Austin.
The Amazing Race
Teams travel to Croatia, where a double U-Turn shakes up the Race and a frustrating Roadblock brings some teams to tears.
Chicago P.D.
A string of violent robberies across the city digs up one family's secrets; a surprising detail of Voight's past resurfaces.
Shark Tank
Business owners pitch gear for female fighters, an at-home sprout grower, high-protein ice cream bars, and an airline for pets and their humans; Alexis Ohanian joins as guest Shark.