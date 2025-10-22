WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Gen V And Love Is Blind Finales, Harlan Coben's Lazarus And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Gen V" wraps its sophomore run, "Love Is Blind" makes it to the altar and "Harlan Coben's Lazarus" premieres. 

Showtimes for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

ET

Gen V

Prime Video

Season 2 finale: Our heroes are in an epic battle against an opponent that makes them wonder — will they ever make it to graduation?

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Hulu MOVIE PREMIERE

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus

Prime Video SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: A man (Sam Claflin) returns home after his father's suicide and is drawn into disturbing experiences and a string of cold cases tied to his sister's long-unsolved death.

Loot

Apple TV

After Molly is deepfaked, she scrambles to restore her reputation by accepting an award at a charity cricket match in England.

Love Is Blind

Netflix

Season 9 finale: The remaining couples walk down the aisle where they'll decide to say "I do," or walk away from each other forever.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

Netflix

The three-part docuseries tells the story of a brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino that plunged '90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed.

The Morning Show

Apple TV

Stella prepares for a make-or-break 2024 Games presentation during tense talent negotiations.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Hulu

As Paul and Maggie struggle with Gloria’s absence, Alex continues to deal with fallout from the boat crash; Mandy uncovers a new case with alleged ties to the Murdaugh family.

Riot Women

BritBox FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: Five menopausal women — played by Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.

Slow Horses

Apple TV PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Lamb debriefs River and Coe; Roddy is pulled in to help decipher a piece of code as the destabilization strategy nears its final stage.

ET

The Challenge

MTV

The challengers are sent on the heist of a century to collect a key using haystacks; one team's performance is shocking to everyone.

Chicago Med

NBC

Charles races to convince a patient to accept treatment before it's too late; Frost bonds with a young girl battling immunodeficiency; Lenox makes a chilling discovery.

The Floor

Fox

In the latest trivia battle, promises are broken, alliances are betrayed and justice is delivered.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

The CW

When an investigative journalist is killed in a transit skywalk, Graff and Bateman unearth a sinister election campaign, with multiple motives — and more murders — to unpack.

Shifting Gears

ABC

When a raccoon appears in the Parkers' yard, Matt sees a chance to teach Carter a lesson about facing his fears; Riley goes on her first post-divorce date.

Survivor

CBS

One castaway's scheming gets them into hot water; two contestants are sent on a grueling journey; one player's missteps leaves one of their tribemates hungry for revenge.

ET

Abbott Elementary

ABC

Gregory steps in to host game night at his apartment; Mr. Johnson, Ava, Barbara and Melissa head to the DMV to renew their licenses.

ET

99 to Beat

Fox

The 48 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple and hilarious games in challenges like we've never seen before.

Chicago Fire

NBC

Firehouse 51 bands together after a devastating fire catches them off guard; Vasquez continues his quest for answers; Violet and Novak face an unexpected roadblock.

The Golden Bachelor

ABC

It's hometowns week, and Mel's journey takes him across the country to see his final three women in Las Vegas, Denver and Austin.

ET

The Amazing Race

CBS

Teams travel to Croatia, where a double U-Turn shakes up the Race and a frustrating Roadblock brings some teams to tears.

ET

Chicago P.D.

NBC

A string of violent robberies across the city digs up one family's secrets; a surprising detail of Voight's past resurfaces.

Shark Tank

ABC

Business owners pitch gear for female fighters, an at-home sprout grower, high-protein ice cream bars, and an airline for pets and their humans; Alexis Ohanian joins as guest Shark.

