What To Watch Saturday: Knicks Aim To Close Out NBA Finals, My Adventures With Superman Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "My Adventures With Superman" returns, Amber Stevens West is "The Jealous Bride," and the New York Knicks try to clinch the NBA title in Game 5.
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Showtimes for June 13, 2026
FIFA World Cup
- Qatar vs. Switzerland (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Haiti vs. Scotland (9 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
UFL Championship Game
The D.C. Defenders take on the Louisville Kings, live from Washington D.C.'s Audi Field.
Bonnaroo Livestream
Teddy Swims, Weird Al Yankovic, Alabama Shakes, Rüfüs Du Sol, and more perform.
The Jealous Bride
As a bride-to-be (Amber Stevens West) prepares for her wedding, a woman (Donna Benedicto) from her fiancé's (Michael Xavier) past resurfaces, igniting a wave of jealousy.
Meet Me in the Margins
An editor (Merritt Patterson) secretly pursuing her dream of becoming a romance novelist finds her hidden manuscript anonymously critiqued in the margins; Liam McIntyre co-stars.
Texas Two-Step
A woman (Heather Hemmens) returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that's fallen on hard times and reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Brendan Penny).
Wild Spring
The season of spring sees every corner of the world stir, but with new life comes opportunity for the hunter and scavenger.
NBA Finals
The New York Knicks are up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs heading into the fifth game in the best-of-seven series.
Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose
The comedian speaks with a comic, a cartoonist, two Founding Fathers, and a free-speech absolutist to explore the intent, limits, and threats to the first amendment.
My Adventures With Superman
Season 3 premiere: Lois and her dad ruin Halloween; Kara likes Jimmy; Superman makes a friend; the gang has an adventure.