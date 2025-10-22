High Potential Halloween Episode Scares Up Emotional Roman Reveal — Find Out What's In The Backpack!

It was all treats and no tricks on Tuesday's Halloween episode of "High Potential," which ended with the only thing better than a candy haul — we finally got a peek inside Roman's backpack!

At the top of the hour, Morgan and Ava were still on the outs after their blow-up fight at the end of last week's episode, and neither was willing to budge. So while Morgan spent the episode solving a ghostly mystery, interrogating Robyn Lively (yes, the "Teen Witch" herself) and flirting with her new captain, Ava got to experience the joys of being grounded.

The show's mother-daughter cold war finally came to an end at the end of the episode when Ava (sort of) apologized for disobeying Morgan's orders to stay away from Arthur. Basically, Ava said it's exactly what 15-year-old Morgan probably would have done, which she knows because they're "way too much" alike. Gillory women simply aren't wired to sit back and do nothing when they want something.

"I know it wasn't the safest thing to do, but ... I couldn't help myself," she concluded. "I'm sorry I scared you, but I'm not sorry that I went." Morgan accepted this "non-apology," adding that she also isn't sorry for putting her foot down with Ava. "I can't keep looking for your dad if it means you're not going to be safe," she told her daughter.

Ava still needs answers, so she agreed to start listening, which prompted Morgan to share something that pretty much rocked Ava's world.