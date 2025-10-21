Hijack Trades Planes For Trains In Season 2 — Get Premiere Date And A Sneak Peek

"Hijack" is taking another mode of transportation in Season 2.

The Apple TV thriller starring Idris Elba will return for its second season on Wednesday, Jan. 14 with the first two episodes, the streamer revealed on Tuesday, with episodes airing weekly after that leading up to the Feb. 25 finale. And while Season 1 centered on a hijacked airplane, Season 2 sees Elba's character Sam Nelson aboard a hijacked commuter train. (This guy has some really bad luck with travel, huh?)

In the eight-episode Season 2, "a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives," per the official description. "Sam Nelson is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster."

Apple TV has also released a brief teaser for the new season, which you can watch above, with Sam boarding that fateful train as we hear an announcement in German over the loudspeaker — and spot a ticking time bomb attached to the bottom of the train.

"Hijack" debuted in June 2023 with a seven-episode freshman season, telling its story in real time as Elba's character Sam, a seasoned corporate negotiator, tried to thwart a hijacking aboard his plane. Elba earned an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama series. In Season 2, Elba will be joined by returning cast members Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, along with new additions like Toby Jones ("Detectorists").

Press PLAY above for a first look at "HIjack's" new season, and hit the comments to tell us what you're looking forward to seeing in Season 2.