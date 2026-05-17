What To Watch Sunday: Family Guy And SNL UK Wrap, ACM Awards, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Family Guy" airs its Season 24 finale, Ncuti Gatwa hosts "Saturday Night Live UK," and the Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Prime Video.
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Showtimes for May 17, 2026
America's Funniest Home Videos
Season 36 finale: The season's top two winners battle it out; videos include wedding mishaps, bear encounters, and feline follies.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green perform at the 61st annual ceremony; Shania Twain hosts.
Betrayal: Secrets & Lies
Docuseries finale: A woman gives love a second chance after meeting a man, but his web of lies leaves her questioning her own sanity.
County Rescue
Season 3 premiere: When tragedy hits the station, the County Rescue team must lean on each other to survive loss, rebuild resilience, and keep their faith.
Family Guy
Season 24 finale: In this three-act parody of prominent historical eras, the Griffins take a humorous look at the French Revolution, the American Civil War, and World War II.
The Last Laugh: Stephen Colbert
Airing just days before the finale of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the cabler's documentary special examines the legacy of one of America’s most influential satirists; CNN anchor Jake Tapper and comedians Jordan Carlos and Gianmarco Soresi appear.
Marshals
As they uncover a drug cartel targeting the Broken Rock Reservation, the marshals race to locate Miles, only to discover that he has gone rogue to hunt down a trafficker.
Bob's Burgers
Bob is forced to spend time with one of his least favorite people, while Tina is entrusted with something very close to Jimmy Junior’s heart. Then at 9:30 p.m., a horrible smell threatens to cancel one of the kids' favorite town traditions.
American Dad!
Jeff comes of age with the help of an old man; Roger takes care of a special shed.
The Audacity
Is Xander a hero or a villain?; Duncan is ready to disrupt with P.I.N.A.T.A.; Anushka takes the lead; Martin has a decision to make.
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown
This new docuseries spans the scope of the catastrophic collapse of the Chernobyl reactor, the Soviets' cover-up, and the present-day fallout with revealing interviews with survivors.
Euphoria
A synopsis for Episode 6 wasn't available at press time.
FROM
Boyd and Jade set off on a desperate, mind-bending search for answers, while a food run to the settlement takes a chilling turn.
Saturday Night Live UK
Season 1 finale: Ncuti Gatwa hosts; Holly Humberstone performs.
Tracker
Colter and Russell (Jensen Ackles) unite in a personal mission to uncover their father’s mysterious work.
The Way Home
When Nick joins Kat on her search for more information about Elliot's mother in the 1920s, the two realize they may be in over their heads.