WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Family Guy And SNL UK Wrap, ACM Awards, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, May 17, 2026 Fox

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Family Guy" airs its Season 24 finale, Ncuti Gatwa hosts "Saturday Night Live UK," and the Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Prime Video.

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Showtimes for May 17, 2026

ET

America's Funniest Home Videos

ABC

Season 36 finale: The season's top two winners battle it out; videos include wedding mishaps, bear encounters, and feline follies.

ET

Academy of Country Music Awards

Prime Video

Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green perform at the 61st annual ceremony; Shania Twain hosts.

Betrayal: Secrets & Lies

ABC

Docuseries finale: A woman gives love a second chance after meeting a man, but his web of lies leaves her questioning her own sanity.

County Rescue

Great American Family

Season 3 premiere: When tragedy hits the station, the County Rescue team must lean on each other to survive loss, rebuild resilience, and keep their faith.

Family Guy

Fox

Season 24 finale: In this three-act parody of prominent historical eras, the Griffins take a humorous look at the French Revolution, the American Civil War, and World War II.

The Last Laugh: Stephen Colbert

CNN

Airing just days before the finale of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the cabler's documentary special examines the legacy of one of America’s most influential satirists; CNN anchor Jake Tapper and comedians Jordan Carlos and Gianmarco Soresi appear.

Marshals

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

As they uncover a drug cartel targeting the Broken Rock Reservation, the marshals race to locate Miles, only to discover that he has gone rogue to hunt down a trafficker.

ET

Bob's Burgers

Fox TWO EPISODES

Bob is forced to spend time with one of his least favorite people, while Tina is entrusted with something very close to Jimmy Junior’s heart. Then at 9:30 p.m., a horrible smell threatens to cancel one of the kids' favorite town traditions.

ET

American Dad!

Fox

Jeff comes of age with the help of an old man; Roger takes care of a special shed. 

The Audacity

AMC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Is Xander a hero or a villain?; Duncan is ready to disrupt with P.I.N.A.T.A.; Anushka takes the lead; Martin has a decision to make.

Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown

CNN TWO EPISODES

This new docuseries spans the scope of the catastrophic collapse of the Chernobyl reactor, the Soviets' cover-up, and the present-day fallout with revealing interviews with survivors.

Euphoria

HBO

A synopsis for Episode 6 wasn't available at press time.

FROM

MGM+

Boyd and Jade set off on a desperate, mind-bending search for answers, while a food run to the settlement takes a chilling turn.

Saturday Night Live UK

Peacock

Season 1 finale: Ncuti Gatwa hosts; Holly Humberstone performs. 

Tracker

CBS PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Colter and Russell (Jensen Ackles) unite in a personal mission to uncover their father’s mysterious work. 

The Way Home

Hallmark Channel

When Nick joins Kat on her search for more information about Elliot's mother in the 1920s, the two realize they may be in over their heads.

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